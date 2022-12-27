Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell
Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn Says He Will Return to Boxing ‘Early Next Year’, Pleads with WBC To Speed Up Investigation
Apparently even Conor Benn is fed up with all the deliberation surrounding his positive drug tests. The embattled British welterweight went on social media Thursday to plead with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency and the World Boxing Council to speed up their investigation on his case. It was through VADA that...
Boxing Scene
Warren Defends Middle East as Site For Usyk-Fury: ‘You Go Where You Can Earn the Most Money’
The undisputed heavyweight championship between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk apparently is too big (read: too profitable) for it to take place anywhere other than the Middle East, according to one of its organizers. Frank Warren, the British promoter of WBC titlist Fury, recently revealed that negotiations with Usyk were...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison Willing To Fill In For Injured Jermell Charlo Against Tim Tszyu
Tony Harrison seized a red marker, grabbed the first calendar he could find, and immediately began circling one date in particular, the 28th of January. On the night, the former WBC junior middleweight belt holder planned on nestling into a comfortable lush seat and take in the sights as Jermell Charlo was set to defend his undisputed throne against Tim Tszyu.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Watch: Paige VanZant Breaks Foot Performing Instagram Stunt
Fans waiting for Paige VanZant to return to the squared circle will have to wait a bit longer after the social media sensation suffered an injury performing an Instagram stunt. VanZant has been absent from the world of combat sports since dropping her second-straight bout under the BKFC banner to...
Boxing Scene
Sergio Martinez Explains His Desire To Return To The Top, Win World Title
Former two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez reveals what changed in his head, and his heart, with respect to his decision to return to boxing and, at 47-years-old, seek a new world title opportunity. “My return to boxing gave me a distinct air in my life, a...
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene
WBC To Introduce Category For Transgender Boxers
The head of the World Boxing Council is planning to create a new avenue for transgender boxers to practice their craft. In an interview published Thursday on The Telegraph, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman informed the UK newspaper that his sanctioning body is looking to form a separate league for transgender boxers, in the name of “safety and inclusion.”
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Prograis-Ramirez, Crawford-Spence, Dubois, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Jose Ramirez turning down a Regis Prograis shot, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, weight issues in boxing, the career of Daniel Dubois, and more. What are your thoughts on Jose Ramirez turning down the WBC title shot...
Boxing Scene
Jermell Charlo: I Make 154 Very Easy; Could Stay At That Weight For 'My Whole Career'
After mostly competing as a welterweight for the first three years of his career, Jermell Charlo has shown unusual discipline by remaining a junior middleweight since June 2011. Eleven years in the same weight class is uncommon in boxing, yet the undisputed 154-pound champion doesn’t envision a move up to...
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco - CompuBox Punch Stats
Although this highly anticipated super flyweight unification fight between WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka and WBA counterpart Joshua Franco lived up to the occasion, the majority draw outcome, while fair, was unsatisfying as both men ended up keeping their titles. The ultra-aggressive Franco exhibited incredible stamina as he averaged 117.7 punches...
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date
Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
Boxing Scene
Kazuto Ioka Makes Weight On Second Attempt, Joshua Franco Hits Mark On First Try
The final title fight of 2022 is officially set. Kazuto Ioka needed two tries and had to strip down to his birthday suit to hit the 115-pound mark for his New Year’s Eve showdown with Joshua Franco. There was no such issue for the visiting Franco, who was approximately 114 ¾ pounds for their WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification clash Saturday at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Boxing Scene
Joshua Franco, Kazuto Ioka Fight To Majority Draw In WBA/WBO Title Unification Bid
Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka will begin 2023 the same way as this year ended—with their respective title reigns intact. The final title fight of 2022 failed to produce a winner as the pair of junior bantamweight titlists fought to a twelve-round, majority draw. Franco managed to win by score of 115-113 on the dissenting card, overruled by matching scores of 114-114 to produce a stalemate in the WBA/WBO unification bout Saturday evening at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.
