Boxing Scene

Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1

Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
CBS Sports

Best of Boxing in 2022: Caleb Plant earns Knockout of the Year for vicious finish of Anthony Dirrell

Nothing excites a boxing fan like a good knockout. This year delivered the KO goods in style, with some truly impressive knockouts nearly every weekend. CBS Sports' combat experts sat down to look through some of the year's biggest knockouts to determine the winner of our annual Knockout of the Year. We settled on a brutal knockout that ended weeks of trash talk, a dramatic come-from-behind KO and the return of boxing's biggest one-punch powerhouse.
Boxing Scene

Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’

Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
Boxing Scene

Tony Harrison Willing To Fill In For Injured Jermell Charlo Against Tim Tszyu

Tony Harrison seized a red marker, grabbed the first calendar he could find, and immediately began circling one date in particular, the 28th of January. On the night, the former WBC junior middleweight belt holder planned on nestling into a comfortable lush seat and take in the sights as Jermell Charlo was set to defend his undisputed throne against Tim Tszyu.
Boxing Scene

Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important

Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Boxing Scene

Sergio Martinez Explains His Desire To Return To The Top, Win World Title

Former two-division world champion Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez reveals what changed in his head, and his heart, with respect to his decision to return to boxing and, at 47-years-old, seek a new world title opportunity. “My return to boxing gave me a distinct air in my life, a...
Boxing Scene

Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'

Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
Boxing Scene

WBC To Introduce Category For Transgender Boxers

The head of the World Boxing Council is planning to create a new avenue for transgender boxers to practice their craft. In an interview published Thursday on The Telegraph, WBC boss Mauricio Sulaiman informed the UK newspaper that his sanctioning body is looking to form a separate league for transgender boxers, in the name of “safety and inclusion.”
Boxing Scene

Daily Bread Mailbag: Prograis-Ramirez, Crawford-Spence, Dubois, More

The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Jose Ramirez turning down a Regis Prograis shot, Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, weight issues in boxing, the career of Daniel Dubois, and more. What are your thoughts on Jose Ramirez turning down the WBC title shot...
Boxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka vs. Joshua Franco - CompuBox Punch Stats

Although this highly anticipated super flyweight unification fight between WBO titlist Kazuto Ioka and WBA counterpart Joshua Franco lived up to the occasion, the majority draw outcome, while fair, was unsatisfying as both men ended up keeping their titles. The ultra-aggressive Franco exhibited incredible stamina as he averaged 117.7 punches...
Boxing Scene

Arnold Barboza: Jose Pedraza is My Toughest Fight To Date

Arnold Barboza Jr. (27-0) may not be getting the title fight he has pushed for, but he is very thankful for his upcoming fight against former two-division champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1). The fight takes place in Glendale, Arizona on February 3rd at the Desert Diamond Arena. The showdown will be...
Boxing Scene

Kazuto Ioka Makes Weight On Second Attempt, Joshua Franco Hits Mark On First Try

The final title fight of 2022 is officially set. Kazuto Ioka needed two tries and had to strip down to his birthday suit to hit the 115-pound mark for his New Year’s Eve showdown with Joshua Franco. There was no such issue for the visiting Franco, who was approximately 114 ¾ pounds for their WBA/WBO junior bantamweight title unification clash Saturday at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.
Boxing Scene

Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023

Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Boxing Scene

Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023

It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Boxing Scene

Joshua Franco, Kazuto Ioka Fight To Majority Draw In WBA/WBO Title Unification Bid

Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka will begin 2023 the same way as this year ended—with their respective title reigns intact. The final title fight of 2022 failed to produce a winner as the pair of junior bantamweight titlists fought to a twelve-round, majority draw. Franco managed to win by score of 115-113 on the dissenting card, overruled by matching scores of 114-114 to produce a stalemate in the WBA/WBO unification bout Saturday evening at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.
