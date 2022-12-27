ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

BREAKING: House fire in West Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. Around 4:30 p.m. December 31, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. No one was home at the time […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Early man killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
ABILENE, TX

