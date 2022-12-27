Read full article on original website
BREAKING: House fire in West Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house caught on fire near the corner of State Street and San Jose Drive. Around 4:30 p.m. December 31, the Abilene Fire Department responded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house. No one was home at the time […]
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Central Texas resident $3 million richer after scratch lottery ticket win
Everyone loves winning money no matter how big or small the prize may be, but as you know bigger is better. You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas.
2 new Mexican restaurants in Abilene gain online attention during slow time for business
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two new Mexican restaurants have opened up in the Key City during the holiday season, and many people have been raving about the new eateries. KTAB/KRBC spoke with the owners of both restaurants – Celso’s and Mexico Viejo – to find out why they both opened and how they became so […]
WARNING: Escaped inmates could be in Abilene area
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Escaped inmates could be on I-20 in the Abilene area. The Wood County, Texas Sheriff’s Office reported the Cisco Police Department attempted to make contact with a vehicle that had no license plate Tuesday, but instead of stopping, the vehicle evaded the stop. “The Chief of Cisco advised the male […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police searching for suspect in ‘several violent crimes’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a suspect they believe is behind several violent crimes. Angel Lerma currently has active warrants for Parole Violation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Reckless Driving. Police believe he also committed multiple violent crimes in the area, though they did not provide any further information on […]
Crime Reports: Three suspects involved in fist fight in Abilene parking lot after road rage incident
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Orange Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim reported she was assaulted […]
Crime Reports: $7,200 worth of firearms stolen during Abilene vehicle burglary
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2800 block of S 41st Street – Assault Family ViolenceA victim alleged a suspect […]
Abilene man accused of abandoning dog on tether in yard with no food or water
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of abandoning a dog on a tether in a yard with no food or water has been arrested. Jerry Day was arrested on an Animal Cruelty charge last week in connection to the investigation, which took place in December 2021. Court documents state officers in Tye responded […]
Abilene man accused of forcing woman into vehicle, raping her at local park
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of forcing a woman into his car then raping her has been arrested. Mavric Hobbins was arrested Thursday for Sexual Assault in connection to an incident that happened in April 2021. Court documents state a woman reported she was in the driveway of her boyfriend’s house when […]
