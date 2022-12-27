Read full article on original website
KTRE
City of Overton, VFD deal with resignations, funding
DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Keeping Fitness Resolutions. Updated: 3...
KTRE
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KLTV
Three fire departments respond to fire at Tyler home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews from the Dixie, Red Springs and Lindale Fire Departments responded to a fire in the 11,000 block of Lakeway Drive off of Hwy 110 North Monday. A neighbor delivered clothing to the family to help out while they waited in a car to keep warm.
It’s Illegal To Shoot Fireworks In These Two East Texas Towns
It's always strange to see fireworks stands opening up on the edge of town. Little shacks open up just outside the city limits, but why?. It seems like there should be a big fireworks store in the middle of town. They could just open up in the old mall like Spirit Halloween and make good money.
KTRE
Tyler hospital accepting donated milk to help mothers feed infants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances has implemented a new program to the community for mothers who may be struggling to feed their infants. ‘Donor Milk to Go’ is the name of the program that allows mothers to donate their breast milk in order to help infants in need.
KTRE
A Better East Texas: A happier New Year
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have experienced an incredible year of highs and lows and if you are like me, I am ready for a quieter and more level 2023. The holidays give us the opportunity to come together and share and love and consider the future of our friends and family. Hopefully, you have had that opportunity.
Two killed in early morning crash
TRINITY — The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a fatal crash on state Highway 94 in Trinity that occurred Saturday. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 4:06 a.m., a 1999 Dodge Caravan was traveling west on 94. Reports indicate the driver was traveling at a...
1 injured, 2 juveniles killed in East Texas early morning crash
TYLER, Texas — According to theTrinity County Sheriffs Facebook page, two juveniles killed in a wreck early Christmas Eve morning. At 4:00 a.m. Officers, Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a one vehicle crash on SH94 inside the city limits of Trinity. The vehicle was occupied by three...
inforney.com
Texas Medical Board takes disciplinary action against Tyler doctors
The Texas Medical Board has taken disciplinary action against two Tyler doctors. On Wednesday, a disciplinary panel of the board temporarily suspended the state medical license of Dana Michael Park. The license was suspended with notice "determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public...
KTRE
Bishop of Tyler calls on faithful to pray for Pope Benedict XVI
Fitness instructor, client who lost 100 pounds share advice for sticking with New Year’s resolutions. According to a 2016 study, of the 41 percent of Americans who make New Year’s resolutions, only nine percent feel successful that they’ve kept them through the year. With fitness being a popular resolution, William Moore, the Personal Training manager at Crunch Fitness said it’s important to educate yourself with an expert.
KTRE
Tyler High Lions eliminate Lindale Eagles in second session of Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The second session inn the Wagstaff Classic was between the Lindale Eagles and Tyler High Lions and it proved to be tight matchup, at least until halftime. Both teams went after each other hard early in the game and showed no signs of slowing down. Amongst...
KTRE
Tyler High Lions go undefeated in the Wagstaff Classic
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler High Lions ended their Wagstaff Classic run with a perfect record after their win against Brownsboro last night. With their big plays and physicality they were able to effectively contain their opponent. The Lions never trailed in this matchup. The bright spot for Brownsboro...
