Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian dead after crash on Jacksonville's Westside, says FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them on Jacksonville's Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling west on 103rd street struck a 46-year-old person walking in the road.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say

BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
BALDWIN, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crashing car into Redemption Church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person is dead and one is critically injured after a car crashed into the front of Redemption Church Tuesday morning. STORY: Delays, cancelations, parking and rental woes plague holiday travelers returning home Monday. According to detectives, at around...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UPS driver arrested for stealing iPhones from his delivery truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Malik Hampton, 24, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and falsifying a pawn transaction form after allegedly taking iPhones he was supposed to deliver to customers and pawning one of them. UPS contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) on December 22...
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

