JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.

ORANGE PARK, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO