JSO: Man dead after shooting near San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting near the San Marco area Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 5 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Philips Highway in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, police say they located an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man found shot several times behind Scottish Inn in San Marco: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Around 5:00 a.m., officers were called to Phillips Highway for a reported shooting. After searching the area, they found a man shot multiple times on Mark Avenue, which is a street right behind the Scottish Inn on Phillips Highway, JSO said.
Pedestrian dead after crash on Jacksonville's Westside, says FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them on Jacksonville's Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling west on 103rd street struck a 46-year-old person walking in the road.
Man in critical condition after drive-by shooting on Main Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on North Main Street Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. According to JSO, Around 1:44 p.m., a man in his 20s was shot several times while sitting in his car by someone in another vehicle at the intersection of East 10th Street and North Main Street. JSO said the shooter drove off.
46-year-old hit by SUV, killed on Westside: FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person is dead after an SUV hit them at the intersection of 103rd Street and Hillman Drive on Jacksonville’s Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on 103rd Street...
JSO: Early morning shooting leads to one dead in homicide investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one man dead in a shooting at 2300 Philips Highway. Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday morning, JSO received a 911 call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Philips Highway.
Orange Park man, 87, dies in crash on Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An 87-year-old man died Thursday afternoon in a crash on Blanding Boulevard, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the car that was being driven by the man was traveling west on Ovella Road and attempting to turn south onto Blanding. The FHP said a pickup truck was traveling north on Blanding, and during the man’s attempt to turn south, the front of the pickup crashed into the driver’s side of the man’s car.
87-year-old driver dead after being hit attempting a turn onto Blanding Boulevard, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on Blanding Boulevard this afternoon proved fatal for one driver. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on State Road-21 (Blanding Blvd) and Ovella Road at just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. An FHP accident report states that a car traveling...
Annual warning: Leave celebratory gunfire out of your New Year festivities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fireworks will ring in the start of the New Year, but firing guns in the air should not. Celebratory gunfire in Florida is illegal and police advise leaving firearms out of New Year’s festivities. Firing celebratory shots into the air might seem harmless, but it...
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
JSO needs your help locating fraud and identity theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect wanted for organized fraud and identity theft is on the loose and the police need the community’s help finding him. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jared Tyson, 28. He is wanted for organized fraud and six counts of identity theft.
5 hurt in crash on I-10 near Baldwin, authorities say
BALDWIN, Fla. – Five people were injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 10 near Baldwin, authorities said. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. According to troopers, two vehicles were involved, and an SUV flipped. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told...
Free Uber and cab rides in Jacksonville and St. Augustine on New Year's Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Start your New Year off safely and responsibly by making sure you get a ride home after celebrating with friends and family. Jacksonville law firm Farah & Farah is sponsoring free rides home on New Year’s Eve. It’s available to people in Jacksonville and St....
I-TEAM: Jacksonville records 900 catalytic converter thefts in 11 months as thieves steal auto parts at alarming speed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has learned Jacksonville police alone worked 900 cases of catalytic converter theft in the first 11 months of 2022. Many cases involve multiple vehicles at the same address, making the total number of converters stolen greater than 900. A catalytic converter is designed...
FHP: Woman in critical condition after being hit by car on MLK Parkway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on MLK Jr Parkway near Myrtle Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. This happened at 11 p.m. Wednesday. The woman stepped off the curb into the roadway and was hit by the car,...
JSO: 1 dead, 1 critically injured after crashing car into Redemption Church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person is dead and one is critically injured after a car crashed into the front of Redemption Church Tuesday morning. STORY: Delays, cancelations, parking and rental woes plague holiday travelers returning home Monday. According to detectives, at around...
UPS driver arrested for stealing iPhones from his delivery truck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Malik Hampton, 24, of Lake City, was arrested yesterday and charged with grand theft and falsifying a pawn transaction form after allegedly taking iPhones he was supposed to deliver to customers and pawning one of them. UPS contacted Gainesville Police Department (GPD) on December 22...
Arlington apartment complex has final day to fix residents' issues before city inspection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today is the last day for the owners of the Miramar Apartments in Arlington to fix residents’ complaints, including leaking roofs and broken windows not being repaired. It’s a story Action News Jax first told you about last month. Since then the city of...
Woman dies after car crashes into Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after a car she was a passenger in crashed into a church hitting a concrete pillar. The woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle after the car slammed into Redemption Church, 2000 Lane Ave. S just after midnight Tuesday, according to Jacksonville police. The driver, who also was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Driver cited after vehicle vs. ambulance crash in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a driver has been cited after failing to yield for an ambulance, resulting in a crash in Putnam County Thursday. FHP says around 3:45 p.m., a van was traveling northbound on Gordon Chapel Road and stopped at a stop sign at State Road 20.
