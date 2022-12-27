Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
‘We better watch out’: NASA boss sounds alarm on Chinese moon ambitions
In an interview with POLITICO, Bill Nelson expressed confidence the U.S. can win the moon race. But he warned there is little time to lose.
BlackRock among bankrupt miner Core Scientific's creditors
BlackRock committed $17 million of Core Scientific’s new $75 million loan from convertible notes shareholders. The investment firm had $37.9 million in secured convertible notes as of Dec. 28. Investment firm BlackRock is among the largest creditors of bitcoin miner Core Scientific, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last...
Bitcoin's mining industry is in survival mode. What's in the cards for 2023?
It’s been a tough year for bitcoin miners with margins plunging. The fate of the industry is tied to how bitcoin and energy prices will develop in the upcoming months. Bitcoin miners are clinging to life. It's a far cry from a year ago, when they were racing to keep up with incessant demand. So what's in store for miners in 2023?
Crypto exchanges finish 2022 with the lowest volumes in two years
Crypto exchanges finished off the year with volumes close to that of December of 2020, when bitcoin first broke past $20,000. Crypto exchange trading volumes finished off 2022 at the lowest level in two years, according to The Block's Data Dashboard. The seven day moving average of crypto exchange volumes...
Valkyrie wants to 'manage and sponsor' Grayscale's GBTC
Valkyrie Investments said it has a proposal for Digital Currency Group’s struggling Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and that it’s ready to become a “sponsor and manager” of the fund. The firm also said it formed Valkyrie Opportunistic Fund, LP to capitalize on “the massive discount in the...
Still working in crypto? You're one of the lucky ones.
Soaring investment, prices and a healthy dose of hype caused many crypto organizations to radically over-hire in 2022. Thousands of workers forced from their jobs are now looking for employment as the cryptoverse reels and industry leaders ponder the lessons to be had. The crypto industry is no stranger to...
Memes were top asset class of 2022 as madness prevailed
Happy HODL’days! The Block scoured Twitter and Reddit for some of the most favorited and upvoted memes of the year. While the #memesphere in 2021 was full of #lasereyes, 2022 was dark in comparison. It's been one wild year in Crypto World, and that's probably an understatement. But if...
Galaxy Digital pops day after Argo mining acquisition announcement
Other crypto-related stocks closed the day mixed. Bitcoin and ether were higher over the past 24 hours. Galaxy Digital shares rose more than 13% a day after saying it would buy Argo Blockchain's Helios mining facility. The company will pay $65 million for the facility and will also provide a...
BITDAO’s bit token rises 20% ahead of $100 million buyback
BITDAO’s bit token is up 20% as market participants expect a $100 million buyback proposal to pass tomorrow. If passed, BitDAO will begin repurchasing the token at $2 million in USDT a day for 50 days starting Jan. 1. The price of BitDAO’s bit token jumped more than 20%...
Bitcoin, ether slip with S&P 500, Nasdaq as year winds to a close; Ark buys Coinbase dip
Bitcoin and Ethereum were both down roughly 1% and trading at $16,500 and $1,200, respectively. Shares of Coinbase fell again by around 1.5% as Cathie Wood’s Ark bought even more in shares of the exchange. Most cryptocurrencies slid alongside traditional markets, with Bitcoin and Ethereum both down by about...
