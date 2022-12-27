ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Week 17 NFL power rankings: Belated playoff pushes drive Packers, Steelers up board

By Nate Davis, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NFL power rankings entering Week 17 of 2022 season ( previous rank in parentheses ):

1. Eagles (1): Since sacks became an official statistic in 1982, no team had had at least six in four consecutive games ... until now. If Philadelphia can extend its streak to six weeks, it will overtake the 1984 Bears (72) for the most sacks by one team in a season. And if DE Brandon Graham adds one to his personal total, four Iggles will be in double digits. Makes getting by in the short term without injured QB Jalen Hurts a bit easier.

2. Bengals (2): They've got a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed, and that starts with beating Buffalo in a massive Monday night matchup in Cincinnati.

3. Chiefs (3): They've got a path to the AFC's No. 1 seed, and that starts with holding serve against Denver ... and then hoping Bengals beat Buffalo in that massive Monday night matchup in Cincinnati.

4. 49ers (4): TE George Kittle has four TD grabs over past two weeks ... matching total from his first 11 appearances of 2022. He's the first Niner with multiple scoring catches in successive games since Terrell Owens in 2002.

5. Bills (5): Only the lowly Colts have more turnovers than Buffalo's 24. Make too many mistakes in that, well, massive Monday night matchup in Cincinnati, and the AFC East champs could fall from first place in the conference to third.

NATE DAVIS: Is vacant Broncos job attractive? Russell Wilson complicates answer

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE AFTER WEEK 16: Chargers punch playoff ticket, leaving two AFC spots unclaimed

WEEK 16 WINNERS, LOSERS: Vikings prevail again, while Eagles' No. 1 seed on hold

6. Cowboys (6): Not only does QB Dak Prescott continue to put the ball up for grabs (8 INTs in his past 5 starts), but a defense this team had been so reliant on has suddenly allowed nearly 1,000 yards over the past two weeks and is no longer providing pressure on enemy pockets.

7. Vikings (8): In order to keep their slim hopes of taking the home field from Philadelphia alive, dome-dwelling Vikes will have to win at Green Bay and Chicago as they conclude regular season.

8. Ravens (9): Now assured a spot in the postseason dance, the primary question for Baltimore continues to be when (or if) injured QB Lamar Jackson will be back in the lineup.

9. Chargers (11): No messing around until Week 18 this year. Bolts are playoff-bound for the first time since 2018 and, as they continue to get healthier, will continue to loom as a team few will want to face.

10. Jaguars (14): While it might now seem like smooth sailing to the AFC South throne, Jacksonville better beware its Week 17 opponent – Houston. The Jags haven't beaten the Texans in five years.

11. Dolphins (7): Matters have gone from bad to worse regarding QB Tua Tagovailoa, who served up an interception on Miami's final three drives Sunday and surprisingly wound up back in concussion protocol Monday . The Fins, now clinging to playoff viability, lost both games Tagovailoa has missed this season.

12. Giants (12): Aside from protecting the ball (league-low 15 turnovers) and RB Saquon Barkley's heroics, just not much New York does exceptionally well. Be that as it may, one more win allows the G-Men to lumber into the playoffs.

13. Patriots (13): How's it going on offense? Rookie DB Marcus Jones has three TDs this season ... meaning he trails only RB Rhamondre Stevenson and WR Jakobi Meyers. That also begs the question why the versatile weapon hasn't received more than 16 snaps on offense.

14. Lions (10): Will the clock strike midnight for Cinderella before postseason begins? Saturday's collapse at Carolina was a vivid reminder that no team in the league surrenders more yards or points than Detroit.

15. Jets (15): QB Mike White will be back in the lineup Sunday at Seattle ... and might just be the spark Gang Green needs to end its 12-year playoff absence – assuming New York can win out and New England drops a game.

16. Commanders (17): QB Carson Wentz could be back in the saddle for Week 17 as Washington tries to cling to its half-game lead for NFC's last wild-card berth.

17. Packers (20): No time to R-E-L-A-X, but QB Aaron Rodgers and a resurgent defense might just fight their way to a wild card after all – and finishing out the regular season with a pair of games at Lambeau Field should be a boost for that objective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlzLm_0jvSM2AE00
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Steelers OLB T.J. Watt (90) might yet reach the playoffs. William Glasheen, Appleton Post Crescent via USA TODAY Sports

18. Steelers (22): A shame Hall of Fame RB Franco Harris didn't live long enough to see his No. 32 jersey retired over the weekend. But a man who inspired this team as a player and well into retirement continues to do so as Pittsburgh's belated postseason drive pushes forward.

19. Panthers (23): Who would have thought they'd become so good at running the ball after trading RB Christian McCaffrey? Saturday's team record 320 rushing yards marked Carolina's sixth effort of at least 160 on the ground since CMC's trade prior to Week 7.

20. Buccaneers (16): That's twice in the past three weeks they've faced a quarterback making his first NFL start. Tom Brady and Co. are very fortunate to have split those games.

21. Saints (24): They've suddenly won three of five but probably too little, too late. Sunday's trip to Philadelphia will likely provide the final nail in New Orleans' coffin.

22. Seahawks (18): Must have been something in that Bavarian beer. 'Hawks have dropped five of six since traveling to Munich and won't even get the good fortune of facing Jets QB Zach Wilson in Week 17.

23. Titans (19): Rookie QB Malik Willis has started three games yet hasn't passed for 100 yards in any of them. Starting to become apparent why he slipped into the third round.

24. Browns (21): How has the 2022 season gone? They got eliminated from playoff contention ... at home ... in the coldest NFL game in Cleveland history ... by a dome team.

25. Rams (27): Fifty-one points from the backups? Maybe they're not the worst team to ever "defend" a Super Bowl title.

26. Raiders (25): NFL rushing leader Josh Jacobs is sick of the losing ... and he hasn't put up with it even half as long as QB Derek Carr.

27. Falcons (28): First-round WR Drake London is pretty good at catching the ball ... just not so much at hanging on to it, having now coughed up three fumbles in his rookie season.

28. Bears (26): Chicago's losing streak has reached eight. Glass half full, Da Bears are just a half-game out of top spot in the 2023 draft.

29. Texans (32): They've still got league's worst record (2-12-1), but Saturday's upset in Nashville was Houston's third consecutive game decided by six points or fewer.

30. Colts (29): Sure, Matt Ryan might be over the hill, but he's the only quarterback on this roster who keeps Indianapolis competitive.

31. Cardinals (31): QB Kyler Murray's ACL reconstruction is still a week away, casting further doubt on his availability for the start of the 2023 season.

32. Broncos (30): Nathaniel Hackett became the fifth coach in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to not complete a full season after being hired.

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Week 17 NFL power rankings: Belated playoff pushes drive Packers, Steelers up board

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub

The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Will Learn a Lot Sunday before Packers Game Even Begins

The desperate Green Bay Packers host the playoff-bound Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day, the 125th meeting between the two teams since 1961. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in November, the Packers marinated with a 4-8 record, nearing practical elimination from postseason contention. But then the Wisconsin team dug deep, rattled off three straight wins, and now must topple the Vikings to continue their unlikely quest for a playoff berth.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Are the 8th-Worst Team in Football per ‘Football Outsiders’

Nothing stokes the fire of the Minnesota Vikings-themed “fraud vs. contender” debate like Football Outsiders‘ DVOA metric. Green Bay Packers fans and pundits have weaponized the metric for weeks, hoping to expose the Vikings as fluky frauds after Minnesota sprinted to a 12-3 division-winning record through 16 weeks. The Vikings are a mind-boggling 11-0 in games decided by eight or fewer points, and that stat is not good enough for some naysayers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Get Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The Minnesota Vikings barely escaped their Week 16 game against the New York Giants, coming away with a 27-24 victory as Greg Joseph nailed a career-long and franchise-record 61-yard field goal at the buzzer. The victory kept the Vikings’ slim hopes of winning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC alive, but it didn’t come without a cost.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

731K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy