ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Agri-Mark dairy co-operative opening 260,000-square-foot Enfield facility, ‘a modern operation, all under one roof’

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Agri-Mark , the maker of the “Best Cheddar in America” celebrated the opening of it’s new distribution facility in Enfield, and made a donation to help families in need.

Operations are set to begin in January, at the state-of-the-art, 260,000-square-foot facility on North Maple Street. Elected officials, department heads, and local business leaders gathered to roll out the welcome mat.

“On behalf of Governor Lamont we welcome you to Connecticut, we are very happy to have you here, and we want you to know that we are here to support you,” said Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie. “I can’t wait to see this space full of cheese!”

Agri-Mark is a dairy co-operative in the Northeast, and the new facility is intended to allow the organization to better serve customers, employees, and farmers. Agri-Mark has a manufacturing facility in West Springfield, Massachusetts, where award-winning products such as Cabot branded butter, condensed milk and nonfat dry milk are made. The company has six, smaller storage facilities that support the manufacturing plant, but in opening the Enfield distribution center it will add 202,000 square feet of dry storage space, 60,000 square feet of refrigerated space, and 30 total dock doors for butter and non-fat dry milk powder products.

“We had vision of a modern operation, all under one roof,” said Agri-Mark interim CEO David Lynn. “Today that vision has been realized, and we are very excited at what the future holds.”

Agri-Mark brands include Cabot Creamery, widely marketed as the makers of “The World’s Best Cheddar” and the “Best Butter Made in America”, McCadam Cheese, and other dairy products.

There are 600 farmer member owners in the Agri-Mark co-operative, with 100% of profits going to farmers.

“This facility will supply products across the county, and will help to support our farm families including 44 here in Connecticut,” said James “Cricket” Jacquier, Agri-Mark chairman of the board.

“We want to thank you for investing and committing to Enfield,” said Enfield Mayor Bob Cressotti.

The center occupies more than half of the 500,000 facility, which is owned by Winstanley Enterprises. The building’s remaining space will be occupied by biotech company Eppendorf.

Adam Winstanley, principal of Winstanley Enterprises, said the state-of-the-art facility that will suit Agri-Mark’s long-term needs.

“There are a lot of people to thank and recognize that helped us to be where we are today, and ultimately helped to lure Agri-Mark to Connecticut,” Adam Winstanley said. “We are very thankful for your support.”

The recent grand opening event also featured an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a contribution by Agri-Mark and Winstanley Enterprises of $5,000 to the Enfield Food Shelf.

“This donation translates to 20,000 meals to families in need, and helps us to continue to fulfill our mission,” said Gaye Sgamboti of the Enfield Food Shelf.

For more information, visit www.agrimark.coop or www.winent.com .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Group, Cammeby’s Purchase 932-Unit Connecticut Asset

CBRE Capital Markets arranged $124.5 million in CMBS financing for the acquisition. Harbor Group International LLC and Cammeby’s International Group have acquired The Pavilions, a 932-unit community in the Manchester suburb of Hartford, Conn. Cammeby’s will handle the property’s management. According to Yardi Matrix data, the buyers...
HARTFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit

2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
WTNH

Eversource, United Illuminating rate hikes start Jan. 1

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Energy rates will hike for most Connecticut homes in two days. The rate hikes for Eversource and United Illuminating hit customers right as the coldest months of the year settle in. It’s estimated that most customers will see an increase of $80 a month, but businesses are set to see an […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November

MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls

Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
HARTFORD, CT
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Customers' class action suit against Peterson Oil certified by superior court — company attorney denies allegations, plans to appeal

WORCESTER — A lawsuit filed by several customers against Peterson Oil Service Inc. of Worcester, that accuses the company of knowingly delivering the wrong mix of heating oil, was certified earlier this month as a class action lawsuit by a Worcester Superior Court judge. In the lawsuit, customers allege that the company’s practices have affected more than 15,000 customers. ...
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westfield sells for $390,000

Bobby Williams acquired the property at 53 Christopher Drive, Westfield, from Xiuyu Ma on Dec. 6, 2022. The $390,000 purchase price works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
WESTFIELD, MA
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy