Agri-Mark dairy co-operative opening 260,000-square-foot Enfield facility, ‘a modern operation, all under one roof’

Agri-Mark , the maker of the “Best Cheddar in America” celebrated the opening of it’s new distribution facility in Enfield, and made a donation to help families in need.

Operations are set to begin in January, at the state-of-the-art, 260,000-square-foot facility on North Maple Street. Elected officials, department heads, and local business leaders gathered to roll out the welcome mat.

“On behalf of Governor Lamont we welcome you to Connecticut, we are very happy to have you here, and we want you to know that we are here to support you,” said Connecticut’s Chief Manufacturing Officer Paul Lavoie. “I can’t wait to see this space full of cheese!”

Agri-Mark is a dairy co-operative in the Northeast, and the new facility is intended to allow the organization to better serve customers, employees, and farmers. Agri-Mark has a manufacturing facility in West Springfield, Massachusetts, where award-winning products such as Cabot branded butter, condensed milk and nonfat dry milk are made. The company has six, smaller storage facilities that support the manufacturing plant, but in opening the Enfield distribution center it will add 202,000 square feet of dry storage space, 60,000 square feet of refrigerated space, and 30 total dock doors for butter and non-fat dry milk powder products.

“We had vision of a modern operation, all under one roof,” said Agri-Mark interim CEO David Lynn. “Today that vision has been realized, and we are very excited at what the future holds.”

Agri-Mark brands include Cabot Creamery, widely marketed as the makers of “The World’s Best Cheddar” and the “Best Butter Made in America”, McCadam Cheese, and other dairy products.

There are 600 farmer member owners in the Agri-Mark co-operative, with 100% of profits going to farmers.

“This facility will supply products across the county, and will help to support our farm families including 44 here in Connecticut,” said James “Cricket” Jacquier, Agri-Mark chairman of the board.

“We want to thank you for investing and committing to Enfield,” said Enfield Mayor Bob Cressotti.

The center occupies more than half of the 500,000 facility, which is owned by Winstanley Enterprises. The building’s remaining space will be occupied by biotech company Eppendorf.

Adam Winstanley, principal of Winstanley Enterprises, said the state-of-the-art facility that will suit Agri-Mark’s long-term needs.

“There are a lot of people to thank and recognize that helped us to be where we are today, and ultimately helped to lure Agri-Mark to Connecticut,” Adam Winstanley said. “We are very thankful for your support.”

The recent grand opening event also featured an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, and a contribution by Agri-Mark and Winstanley Enterprises of $5,000 to the Enfield Food Shelf.

“This donation translates to 20,000 meals to families in need, and helps us to continue to fulfill our mission,” said Gaye Sgamboti of the Enfield Food Shelf.

For more information, visit www.agrimark.coop or www.winent.com .