'This is just the beginning for us': Playoff-bound Chargers gaining momentum after MNF win

The stage in Indianapolis was set up perfectly for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Defeat the undermanned Colts and earn the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2018.

In front of a national primetime audience Monday night, the Chargers failed to score in the first quarter, their best defensive player was ejected in the second quarter and star quarterback Justin Herbert had two turnovers in the game. The Chargers had the type of miscues that plagued the franchise and consequently prevented them from postseason play in past years.

But playoff teams find ways to persevere through adversity – and the Chargers demonstrated just that in a 20-3 playoff-clinching victory over the Colts in Week 16 .

Herbert had 235 passing yards, no touchdowns, one interception and a lost fumble. He and the offense were subpar. But the Chargers defense had a season-best seven sacks, allowed no touchdowns for the first time in a game since 2018, picked off Colts quarterback Nick Foles three times and gave up zero third-down conversions for the first time since 2010.

“The story of the day was our defense stepping up big time and getting those stops,” Herbert said postgame. “There’s plenty of room for improvement for our offense, but it’s a good sign of things to come.”

The good sign of things to come might be a subtle clue from Herbert that the Chargers (9-6), who are riding a three-game winning streak, are beginning to gel. Furthermore, the squad is getting healthier at an opportune juncture in the season.

Herbert is fully healed from a Week 2 ribs injury and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are playing at a high level after they each missed multiple games. Plus, pass rusher Joey Bosa (groin) and left tackle Rashawn Slater (biceps), who have been sidelined since Week 3, are inching closing to a possible return.

The Chargers had 14 players on injured reserve as of Week 16. The club's dealt with injuries at key positions all season. But they’ve shown the ability to withstand challenges thrown their way in their quest for a playoff berth.

“We’ve got the makeup to withstand the type of season that we’ve had. We would not be here today if it weren’t for the toughness of our football team and the makeup of our football team. For far too long people have talked about the talent of this football team and the organization,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said. “That’s ultimately not what gets you to where you want to go. You have to prove your toughness. That’s what we’ve proven so far this year.”

The Chargers’ path to Glendale, Arizona, will undoubtedly be daunting. Yet, the perseverance and toughness the Chargers demonstrated Monday night, and during their hot streak, should bode well come January when they are one of the 14 NFL teams in the playoffs fighting for a Lombardi Trophy.

“It’s just the beginning. This was not our final goal. We expected to be at this point. I’m really proud of how this season has gone for our football team and what we’ve been able to demonstrate in order to make it into the postseason,” Staley said. “This is just the beginning for us.”

