Visiting the Gateway Arch? You’ll have to wear a mask, starting Tuesday. Here’s why

If you are planning to visit the Gateway Arch this holiday week, you will need to wear a mask.

Beginning Tuesday, people visiting or working in federal buildings at the Gateway Arch National Park will be required to wear a mask, according to a news release from the National Park Service . The policy affects everyone, regardless of their vaccination status.

Increased community transmission of COVID-19 in St. Louis and St. Louis County triggered the mask mandates.

“All staff and visitors must wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask, defined as `a surgical mask, procedure mask, an internationally approved device (e.g., KN95s and KF94s) or respirator,’” the release states. “Cloth masks and similar face covers (e.g., gaiters) are not considered high-quality masks. Surgical masks are available to visitors at the Arch Information Desk free of charge. “

The mask policy will be updated when CDC Community Data show COVID levels have decreased, the release states.

For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.