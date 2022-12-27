PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning. Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said. In an update from police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old William Jones.

