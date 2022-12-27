ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

WAVY News 10

Man injured following shooting on Chesapeake Blvd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police investigating second homicide in less than 16 hours

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth Police are investigating a homicide they say took place near the area of Randolph Street and Atlanta Avenue Saturday morning. Police said the homicide took place around 10:16 a.m. They found a man with gunshot wounds, which proved to be fatal, they said. In an update from police, the victim was identified as 34-year-old William Jones.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot on Jebs Place in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police said a man was shot early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Jebs Place. Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at that location around 1:09 a.m., where officers found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man found dead on E Princess Anne Rd in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 shot while walking on Kecoughtan Rd in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

One shot at nightclub in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot early Saturday morning at the Broadway Nightclub off of East Virginia Beach Boulevard, Norfolk Police dispatch has confirmed. The call came in around 2:09 a.m. No further details are available at this time. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies in overnight crash on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Homicide investigation underway after juvenile killed in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim injured after stabbing at Walmart parking lot in Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Man shot in vehicle in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police said a man has a non-life-threatening injury after being shot early Saturday morning by someone in a passing vehicle in the area of the Interstate 64 on ramp at West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. Public Safety Communications got a call around 3:17 a.m. in...
HAMPTON, VA

