Ephrata road closed for water main break
EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department.
The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
WHTM Morning Weather
Ephrata Borough Public Works said the water main repair started around 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to the Police Department.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.
Comments / 0