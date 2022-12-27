Ephrata road closed for water main break

EPHRATA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A road in Ephrata Borough was closed due to a water main break between Monday and Tuesday, according to the Ephrata Police Department.

The Police Department said the first block of Bethany Road between U.S. 322 (E. Main Street) and E. Fulton Street would be closed until about 8 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Ephrata Borough Public Works said the water main repair started around 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, according to the Police Department.

