atlantanewsfirst.com
Southwest Airlines returns to regular flight schedule in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest Airlines is back to regular scheduling for their flights after a week of thousands of cancellations. “There were no lines today and I was surprised because he was thinking we need to be here 3 hours early,” said Taylor Ware, who is flying to Tampa.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in in Dacula
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in Dacula Saturday night. Fire officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that all occupants were evacuated. A dog and cat were also found upon the arrival of firefighters. Firefighters continue their efforts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Peach Drop at Underground Atlanta to bring in 2023
Atlanta News First at 9 p.m. first half (M-F PeachtreeTV) - VOD. Action News First at 10 p.m.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Temporary burn ban issued by Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a temporary burn ban. The ban comes in response to low water pressure throughout the county. The Fire Marshal’s Office says the ban will “ensure life safety and lessen the risk of additional property damage.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 dead, 1 injured after overnight house fire in Smyrna
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after an overnight house fire in the 4000 block of Cooper Lake Court in Smyrna. According to the fire department, they received a call about a fire with entrapment at 12:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they located the fire victim inside...
atlantanewsfirst.com
VIDEO: Fire at Howell Mill Road Walmart forces evacuation, closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart on Howell Mill Road is closed this morning after a fire on Wednesday night. Video obtained from someone inside the store clearly shows flames inside the store. According to a report from Atlanta Fire, the fire started in the men’s clothing section...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
atlantanewsfirst.com
One killed, one injured in shootings in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has been killed and one has been injured in a pair of shootings in southeast Atlanta. Two people were shot near 1100 Kipling St. SE and 828 McDonough Blvd. SE. Police found the person shot near Kipling Street dead at the scene. The person shot on McDonough Boulevard arrived at Grady Hospital alive, conscious and breathing.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out and About in the ATL | Dec. 30-Jan. 1, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s the last weekend of the year and it is going to be fabulous. If you are looking for things to do, this is the list you need. The alternative rock indie band Rainbow Kitten Surprise is performing in an all-ages show at The Eastern.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police locate Clayton County missing man
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County police confirmed to Atlanta News First that 53-year-old Alexander Matos has been located. Matos’s family members told authorities that they heard from him on Dec. 24. He drives a 1998 Kenworth Truck with a New Jersey license plate# AW654K and frequents the area of 5857 Lees Mill Road in Forest Park.
atlantanewsfirst.com
YEAR IN REVIEW 2022: Most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here is a list of the most-read stories on AtlantaNewsFirst.com for the year of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the grand jury investigation into former President Donald Trump. 1. Fulton County grand jury probe into Donald Trump and allies. A special grand jury was called in Fulton...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Knife Modern Mediterranean joins Atlanta News First
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We’re ringing in the new year with some new tasty dishes for you and your family. Knife Modern Mediterranean Executive Chef Metin joined Atlanta News First to talk about the menu and show us some of the restaurant’s offerings!
atlantanewsfirst.com
PEACH BOWL LIVE BLOG: Georgia Bulldogs beat Ohio Buckeyes in Playoff Semifinal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bulldogs defeated Ohio Buckeyes in the national championship game in Atlanta scoring a touchdown with 54 seconds to play. The Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, are playing against the Ohio Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Tire shop employee shot and killed in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A tire shop employee in DeKalb County was shot and killed Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the Tires Plus at 577 DeKalb Industrial Way in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male with apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital but later was pronounced dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta man struck outside crosswalk on South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 62-year-old Marietta man was struck by a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 on South Marietta Parkway near Victory Drive. According to the Marietta Police Department, Donald Arnold was attempting to cross South Marietta Parkway outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by a 40-year-old Marietta resident.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth, part three: Why They’re Leaving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a packed Atlanta courtroom this past September, a Fulton County judge asked deputies to bring Tony Turner before him. The 27-year-old was in custody for sex trafficking charges that he said he did not commit. Turner was one of 10 charged with the same crime. He had sat in jail for nearly five months with no court-appointed attorney to represent him as required by law.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police make drug bust on Collier Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police made a “significant” drug bust at an apartment building on Collier Road Dec. 29. APD’s Narcotics and A.P.E.X. Units raided an apartment at 1185 Collier Road NW after receiving a tip from building management. Management had entered the empty apartment to fix a water leak and found drugs.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the players are getting in their final practices before the Peach Bowl this weekend, Georgia and Ohio State fans are making their way to Atlanta! One Georgia woman has become a passionate Bulldog fan as a way to keep her husband’s memory alive.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County deputy shot, killed on Bolton Road, shooter still on the loose
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning on Bolton Road near James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta. During a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat did not identify the 24-year-old deputy...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta Falcons practice squad member involved in violent encounter with Atlanta police officer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta police officer and a suspected drunk driver, who has been identified as Atlanta Falcon practice squad member Cameron Batson, are in the hospital this morning after an incident overnight. According to Atlanta police, an officer saw Batson’s pickup truck speeding and failing...
