ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Soothe Your Hangovers at Cinder’s New Year’s Day Brunch

By Jessica Rogen
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUmqK_0jvSKESR00
A little hair of the dog might help, right?

If you've been partying into the wee hours of the morning, the thing you're going to need ASAP is some food to line your stomach. If you've said, "No, thank you, please," to the hullabaloo of a New Year's Eve celebration, you also probably would like some sustenance. And regardless of who you are and what you've done, you probably want that food to be brunch. Why go to a greasy spoon when you can tuck into one of the city's best spreads with one of the city's best views at the Cinder House New Year's Day Brunch (999 North Second Street, 314-881-5759, cinderhousestl.com ) ?

The brunch offerings will include a bloody-mary-and-mimosa bar with mixologists to customize your cocktail, as well as a host of stations featuring ham, brisket and fish, custom omelets, hot waffles, charcuterie and cheese, bread and rolls and more. The food fest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $95. Children ages eight and younger eat for $40, and those under two will be served at no charge. Drink packages are an additional $30. Reservations are recommended.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
848
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy