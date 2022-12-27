Parkland graduate Devin Bartholomew waited his turn and is now an All-American placekicker at East Stroudsburg U.

Devin Bartholomew was a late bloomer in the sport of football.

He was a soccer player for 15 years until he failed to make the varsity soccer team at Parkland — twice.

“So, I switched it up and tried football,” Bartholomew said. “I wanted to play receiver, but the coaches knew about my soccer background and tried me out at kicking instead. That’s where it started.”

Today, Bartholomew is an All-American as a placekicker.

In his redshirt junior season at East Stroudsburg University, Bartholomew was an American Football Coaches Association All-America second-team selection.

He made 17-of-23 field goal attempts, including 11 of 13 from inside 40 yards, and was successful on 6-of-10 attempts from beyond 40 yards with a long of 50 yards. He was also 28 for 28 on PAT attempts, improving his collegiate career mark to 57 for 57. In addition, he had 14 touchbacks on kickoffs.

The health and physical education major got emotional when he heard the news he was chosen as an All-American.

“I am in my student-teaching semester and I was at my school and I was on break, thankfully, when I got a text from Coach Twig (head coach Jim Terwilliger],” Bartholomew said. “He texted me ‘Let’s Go!’ and had a picture of me with an All-American sign behind and I started crying.”

It has been a long journey for Bartholomew, going from trying to make a team to becoming an All-American. At ESU he was redshirted in 2019 and had the 2020 season wiped out by COVID-19. His is a story of patience, dedication, and a lot of practice.

“I constantly work on my form,” he said. “Most of my kicks aren’t even with a football. I do a lot of air kicks just to get that swing down and keep my legs straight and make sure my plant foot is in the right spot.

“I like to work on field goals from inside the 40 and the 50. I’m not a big fan of working on the really long ones because I find them unrealistic, but I like to stay consistent with the closer ones because those are the ones that count in the long run.”

Bartholomew said he has had a couple of pressure situations, kicking a few field goals that came just before halftime.

“I hit a 40-yarder against Bloomsburg right before half and against Seton Hill, I had a 35-yard field goal right before half,” he said. “There were a couple of times when I thought I was going to get a shot at a game-winning field goal. I was itching for it, but it didn’t come around. I like those pressure situations because my team and coaches have really prepared me for them. So I think I thrive in them.”

Bartholomew ranked third nationally in field goals per game and 32nd in field goal percentage. His 79 total points were 46th in NCAA Division II and fifth in the PSAC.

Scott Mish, a student kicking coach, is proud of Bartholomew.

“He works really hard all of the time,” Mish said. “He asks for extra work and extra help all the time from me and other people who he can get better with. That’s a big part of why he has become so good and super reliable.”

Mish said Bartholomew’s desire to be the best has been instrumental in his development.

“He wants to prove people wrong,” Mish said. “He came in as a freshman and a lot of people were worried about whether he could succeed here. He just wanted to prove everybody wrong and that motivation really was important in the season he had.”

Bartholomew didn’t kick until his junior year at Parkland and didn’t start until he was a senior in 2018.

“It’s crazy to me that he didn’t make his high school soccer team because he runs a 4.6 or 4.7 in the 40 and that’s where the drive comes from,” Mish said.

Bartholomew has two years of eligibility left and he plans to use them as he goes for his masters degree, Mish said.

Bartholomew would love to kick ESU to a championship before his collegiate career ends. The Warriors, who have many Lehigh Valley high school products on their roster, finished 4-7 last season but four of the losses were by six points or less.

“We have the talent to do much better than that and we’re focusing on finishing games stronger next season,” he said.

Bartholomew is ready to do his part.

“I think placekicker is one of the most important positions in football because there are a lot of games that come down to one kick,” he said. “And it’s our job to make that kick to be able to get wins for our team.

“I never thought about kicking past college. It’s always been kind of a dream of mine and I had so much success this year that I’ve thought about it more. I just know I’ve got two years left and I’m just going to keep working and be as good as I can be.”

