ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Speed a possible factor in fatal crash Monday evening on east side

By James Howell Jr.
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJjtU_0jvSJkTM00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe speed may be a factor in a deadly crash Monday evening on the east side of Indianapolis.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 8340 E Washington St for a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

According to IMPD, preliminary information suggests a Ford vehicle was traveling eastbound on E. Washington St., when it struck a Chevy vehicle traveling westbound that was attempting a southbound turn.

The driver of the Chevy, an adult woman died at the scene. The passenger in the Chevy was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for crashes involving fatalities.

Police are continuing the investigation, but signaled that speed may have played a role in the crash.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Man dies in single-car crash on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a single-car crash early Saturday morning on the north side of Indianapolis. Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 82nd Street and Westfield Boulevard around 2 a.m. The IMPD incident report said the man was driving a BMW sedan...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The second crash happened around 1:50 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 28 Spokane

3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an adult female. When asked for an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Puppies rescued from crashed truck after driver flees from Indy police

INDIANAPOLIS — A few lucky dogs found themselves escaping harm despite being unwilling passengers of a police pursuit that ended in a crash on Thursday. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers located a stolen white pickup truck on Thursday which ended up becoming a police pursuit after the driver refused to stop. The driver […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 1 killed, 3 injured in far east side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was killed and three were injured in a crash on Indianapolis' far east side Monday evening. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of East Washington Street, east of South Franklin Road. IMPD said preliminary information indicated a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

2 dead after vehicle hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a vehicle was hit by a train Wednesday morning in Madison County, according to the sheriff. Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the crash happened at C.R. 400 W. and 1150 N., near Alexandria. The train was headed west as...
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

40K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy