Speed a possible factor in fatal crash Monday evening on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe speed may be a factor in a deadly crash Monday evening on the east side of Indianapolis.

On Monday around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to 8340 E Washington St for a fatal crash involving two vehicles.

According to IMPD, preliminary information suggests a Ford vehicle was traveling eastbound on E. Washington St., when it struck a Chevy vehicle traveling westbound that was attempting a southbound turn.

The driver of the Chevy, an adult woman died at the scene. The passenger in the Chevy was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for crashes involving fatalities.

Police are continuing the investigation, but signaled that speed may have played a role in the crash.