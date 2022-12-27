ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

By Oliver Browning
 5 days ago

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine ’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.

Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.

“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.

“That’s how it should be.”

Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.

Comments / 71

El Cid
4d ago

Ukraine aid is a great investment. The Russians are spending their weapon at fast pace. We saw they're a third rate army. They'll go broke trying to finance the war.

Reply(12)
39
Light Speed
4d ago

Ukraine has risen in the world respect category, while Russia has simultaneously plummeted.

Reply(18)
43
Chimichanga
4d ago

I guess Putin was wrong about Russians willing to sacrifice everything. I mean surrendering to do the enemy, that means you value your life more than anything.

Reply
5
