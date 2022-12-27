ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

England finalise details for Bangladesh limited-overs tour

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2awcXT_0jvSJdIH00

England’s schedule for their rearranged white-ball tour of Bangladesh next March has been finalised.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday that dates for the three planned one-day internationals and three T20 internationals had been agreed with the hosts.

The matches were originally due to be played in September and October 2021 but were postponed because of pressures related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It has now been confirmed that the tour will start with the first ODI on March 1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka with the second at the same venue two days later.

The third match of that series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on March 6.

Chattogram will then stage the first T20 fixture on March 9 with two further games back in Dhaka on March 12 and 14.

Jos Buttler’s side will travel as world champions in both of these formats of the game. It will be their first visit to Bangladesh since 2016, when England won an ODI series 2-1.

ECB interim chief executive Clare Connor said: “It is exciting that the England men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh.

“The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Scott Parker appointed Club Brugge manager for first job outside England

Scott Parker has been named as the new head coach of Club Brugge.The 42-year-old had been out of work since being sacked by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the club’s approach in the transfer market.Parker’s new job with the three-time Belgian champions will see him get an opportunity to manage in the Champions League after they progressed to the knockout stages, where they are due to face Benfica when the competitions resumes in February.However, they are off the pace in the Jupiler Pro League, 12 points behind leaders Genk in fourth after a 1-1 Boxing Day draw...
The Independent

‘Grounded’ Keely Hodgkinson can dominate the 800 metres, says Lord Coe

World Athletics president Lord Coe has backed Keely Hodgkinson to become a dominant force on the track.The 20-year-old won her first major senior outdoor title when she claimed gold in the 800m at the European Championships in August.It came after she was forced to settle for silver at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.Hodgkinson won a stunning silver at the Tokyo Olympics and, with the World Championships in Hungary in August before next year’s Paris Olympics, Coe can see a path to glory.“Yeah, I do,” he said. “The fact she won when she did in Munich is very important. She...
The Independent

Revellers celebrate New Year’s Eve across UK with fun and fireworks

The UK has ushered in 2023 with revellers across the country celebrating New Year’s Eve.Partygoers defied wet weather to welcome in 2023 after the Met Office issued yellow warnings for rain in England’s South West and southern Wales, and warnings for ice and snow across the Scottish Highlands.Big Ben bonged in England’s capital as a crowd of more than 100,000 people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked...
The Independent

Gloucester beat London Irish thanks to last-minute Santiago Carreras penalty

Santiago Carreras’ 45-metre penalty, the last kick of the match, ensured London Irish’s miserable record at Gloucester continued with an 8-6 defeat at sold-out Kingsholm.The Exiles have only won twice at the venue in the Premiership, their last victory coming in 2013, and despite the closeness of the final scoreline, it would have been a serious injustice if they had ended their losing run.Without the experience of suspended internationals, Agustin Creevy, Adam Coleman and Rob Simmons in their front five, the London Irish pack fought a losing battle against a dominant Gloucester pack.It was therefore hard to fathom how Gloucester...
The Independent

Pakistan Tourism account slammed for sharing ‘sexist’ video of couple in cable car

A well-followed Twitter account representing tourism in Pakistan has attracted criticism for sharing a viral video that followers say is sexist and inappropriate.The video, which was posted by the tourism-focused account on Christmas Day, shows a couple arguing on a cable car in the country.In the clip, a woman riding a cable car tells her partner she is afraid of heights. When her male partner becomes annoyed with her, he threatens to open the safety bar on the cable car to throw her off.The woman in the video seems visibly frightened, and asks her partner to forgive her before touching...
The Independent

‘Unacceptable’: Warning over plunging dementia diagnosis rates as targets missed for two years

Hundreds of thousands of dementia sufferers risk missing out on “life-changing” treatment after diagnosis rates plunged during the Covid pandemic, campaigners have warned. Every region of England has missed the national diagnosis rate target of 66.7 per cent for the past two years, analysis by The Independent shows. Rates are calculated by comparing recorded diagnoses with the estimated prevalence of the disease. As of September this year, there were 437,236 people aged 65 or above diagnosed with dementia in England. The NHS estimates that there are around 703,000 people in England living with the illness, meaning that approximately 266,000...
The Independent

Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022

A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among the animals rescued from the trickiest spots in 2022.The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most “weird and wonderful” incidents the charity’s officers were called to across the year.Among the first to be rescued in 2022 was Nacho, a six-month-old seal pup who appeared next to a riverbank by the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on January 2.“The River Avon runs from the...
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and rain warnings for new year weekend after floods and landslips

New Year’s Day will be welcomed in with weather warnings as snow and rain threaten to dampen the first new year celebrations without restrictions in three years. Two yellow warnings for snow and one for ice have been issued across Scotland for Sunday. Icy stretches are likely to form from Saturday night and last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.Spells of snow will fall mainly over hills and mountains in southern, central and eastern Scotland which may cause travel disruption.For the rest of the UK, the weather will be “largely dry”. Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy