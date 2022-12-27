Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
krcgtv.com
Lincoln Women's Hoops falls to Nebraska-Kearney
Jefferson City — The Lincoln Blue Tigers closed out 2022 with a tough loss at home to Nebraska-Kearney. Check out the highlights in the video above.
krcgtv.com
Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener
Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
krcgtv.com
Brown scores 30 as Missouri blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri coach Dennis Gates used to listen with rapt attention as his mentor, the longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, would tell him stories about his time coaching at Kentucky under Joe B. Hall. Gates learned about the tradition. The passionate fan base. About what...
krcgtv.com
Fatima, Jefferson City move on to Great 8 Classic finals
Jefferson City — Both Fatima and Jefferson City are set to face each other in the Great 8 Classic finals Friday. Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays with 32 points against the Webb School from Tennessee. Comets won by double digits against Helias. You can check out...
krcgtv.com
Hickman, Jefferson City advance to finals in Jefferson Bank Classic
Jefferson City — Both Hickman and Jefferson City will battle it out in the Jefferson Bank Classic Finals on Friday. Lady Jays won it over Benton with a go-ahead bucket by Hannah Linthacum in the closing seconds. Kewpies took care of business against the Crusaders. You can check out...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals
JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Lady Jays advance to title game in thriller
Jefferson City — It was a battle until the very end. Tied at 50 against Benton, Jefferson City got the answer it needed. Hannah Linthacum scored the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds to propel the Lady Jays to the 52-50 win. The win sets up a championship match...
krcgtv.com
Third car pulled out of Missouri River in four days during lowest noted level
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri River has reached its lowest level in history, and securing water has become a growing concern for customers of companies like Ameren and American water. The river is now -2.75 feet in Jefferson City, and local authorities say those numbers are expected to drop...
krcgtv.com
New Year's Forecast
An eventful 2022 comes to a close tonight, but it is time to start the celebration with friends and family!. Throughout the rest of NYE, look for temperatures to remain steady in the upper 40swith clouds beginning to build:. A warm NYE for sure, but not the warmest we've seen...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City's 'Chick's Tap Room' hosting NYE with 'good music, food, and drinks'
JEFFERSON CITY — Local businesses are preparing for the large crowds expected tonight. The owner of Chick's Tap Room off of Industrial Drive in Jefferson City said his staff is ready for the group. Ian Simms took over the sports bar from previous ownership years ago. "I met my...
krcgtv.com
Local police prepare for NYE and provide tips for annually-high car thefts
Millions of people are preparing to celebrate the new year in bars and at parties across the country, but local officials warn city residents to keep their cars in mind when making plans. The National Insurance Crime Bureau ranks New Year's Day car thefts in their top three over the...
krcgtv.com
Ashland mayor says city's police department "on a brink of a staffing crisis"
Ashland Mayor Dorise Slinker announced the city is "on a brink of a staffing crisis" within the police department in a video released from the department's Facebook page Friday. Slinker cited the loss of an officer due to serious injury at the beginning of the year and an officer resigning...
krcgtv.com
Eldon man dies after being hit by truck
ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
Comments / 0