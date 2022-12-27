ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

krcgtv.com

Mizzou women hold off Kentucky in SEC opener

Columbia — The Missouri Tigers started off conference play with a win against Kentucky over in Mizzou Arena. Tigers won a nail-biting 74-71 result over the Wildcats. The 2nd quarter was a major momentum change for Mizzou, as the Tigers outscored Kentucky by 18 heading into the halftime break.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Brown scores 30 as Missouri blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri coach Dennis Gates used to listen with rapt attention as his mentor, the longtime Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, would tell him stories about his time coaching at Kentucky under Joe B. Hall. Gates learned about the tradition. The passionate fan base. About what...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fatima, Jefferson City move on to Great 8 Classic finals

Jefferson City — Both Fatima and Jefferson City are set to face each other in the Great 8 Classic finals Friday. Jordan Martin led the way for the Jays with 32 points against the Webb School from Tennessee. Comets won by double digits against Helias. You can check out...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City, Helias, Fatima advance to Great 8 semifinals

JEFFERSON CITY — Three mid-Missouri teams will play in the semifinals of the 2022 Great 8 Classic. Fatima, Helias and Jefferson City all won first-round games Wednesday night. Fatima and Jefferson City won by double digits, while Helias edged Lausanne (TN) by a point. The Webb School from Memphis...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Lady Jays advance to title game in thriller

Jefferson City — It was a battle until the very end. Tied at 50 against Benton, Jefferson City got the answer it needed. Hannah Linthacum scored the go-ahead basket in the closing seconds to propel the Lady Jays to the 52-50 win. The win sets up a championship match...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

New Year's Forecast

An eventful 2022 comes to a close tonight, but it is time to start the celebration with friends and family!. Throughout the rest of NYE, look for temperatures to remain steady in the upper 40swith clouds beginning to build:. A warm NYE for sure, but not the warmest we've seen...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Eldon man dies after being hit by truck

ELDON — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a truck near Eldon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 20-year-old George Cook, of Eldon, was standing in the westbound lane of Business 54 just before 7:00 PM Wednesday. 35-year-old Cory Dunn, of Eldon, was driving west and...
ELDON, MO

