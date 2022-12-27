Warmer days ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tonight will be clear and cold, with temperatures in the low to mid 20s by sunrise. Wednesday will be sunny and milder, with highs in the low 50s. The warm-up will continue Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 60s.

A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area Saturday, with only a slim chance of rain Sunday. We'll ring in the New Year with temps in the mid 60s both days this weekend.

Mild weather will continue early next week. Rain will be possible on Tuesday as another storm system moves into the region.

As of now, there is no signal for snow in our area over the next 10 days.

