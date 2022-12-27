ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was “manual”

(Reuters) – The process for repositioning airline crew and aircraft following storms that dramatically disrupted Southwest Airlines flights was “manual,” CEO Bob Jordan told reporters on a briefing call Thursday. Executives also said the airline would reimburse passengers whose travel was disrupted for full flight fare in...
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico’s peso could lose solid gains in 2023

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico’s rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
China grants conditional approval for Merck’s COVID treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.
China’s factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country’s “zero-COVID” policy and rising infections began to affect production lines. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) likely stayed...
Dollar eyes best year since 2015; Fed rate path, China reopening to set tone

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies,...
China’s Huawei sees 2022 revenue of $91.5 billion, up 0.4% -report

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects its revenue for 2022 to reach 636.9 billion yuan ($91.53 billion), media outlet the Paper said on Friday, citing a public letter from rotating chairman Eric Xu. That marks a 0.4% increase from 2021, when the company reported revenues of 634 billion yuan.
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity

BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...

