Southwest says process to reposition airline crew, aircraft was “manual”
(Reuters) – The process for repositioning airline crew and aircraft following storms that dramatically disrupted Southwest Airlines flights was “manual,” CEO Bob Jordan told reporters on a briefing call Thursday. Executives also said the airline would reimburse passengers whose travel was disrupted for full flight fare in...
Biden admin to hold Southwest accountable if it fails to fulfill pledges to customers -Buttigieg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration will hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” if it fails to fulfill commitments to customers for “controllable delays and cancellations,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Thursday, after the airline canceled thousands of flights in the wake of winter storms. In...
Exclusive-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
CHICAGO/NEW YORK (Reuters) – As COVID-19 infections surge in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering sampling wastewater taken from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters. Such a policy would offer a better solution to tracking the virus and...
India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan. 1
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will make a COVID-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan. 1, the health minister said on Thursday. Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on an India government website...
Australia says travellers from China need negative COVID test from Jan 5
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Travellers from China to Australia will need to submit a negative COVID-19 test from Jan. 5, Australian health minister Mark Butler said on Sunday, joining other nations that have implemented similiar restrictions as cases surge in China. This is a measure taken out of an abundance...
Analysis-Is the party over? Mexico’s peso could lose solid gains in 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s peso, which is ending 2022 with one of its strongest performances in a decade, could have its gains wiped out in 2023 after an expected end to the Bank of Mexico’s rate hikes cycle and a possible recession in top trade partner the United States.
China Dec manufacturing contracts sharply as COVID infections soar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory activity shrank for the third straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly three years as COVID infections swept through production lines after Beijing’s abrupt easing of anti-virus measures. The official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) stood at 47.0 against a 48.0...
China regulator asks Futu and UP Fintech to stop soliciting mainland clients
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China’s securities regulator said on Friday that online brokerages Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have conducted unlawful securities businesses, and will be banned from opening new accounts from mainland Chinese investors, sending their shares tumbling. The long-awaited official penalty comes more than a year after...
U.S. judge orders Norwegian Cruise Line to pay $110 million for use of Cuba port
MIAMI (Reuters) – Norwegian Cruise Line must pay $110 million in damages for use of a port that Cuba’s government confiscated in 1960, according to a ruling by a U.S. judge released on Friday. The decision by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom in Miami follows her March ruling...
China grants conditional approval for Merck’s COVID treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has granted conditional approval for the import of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, China’s medical products regulator said on Friday. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck which is also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, is approved to be used in adult patients who have mild to medium COVID infection and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to China’s National Medical Products Administration.
China’s factory activity likely cooled in Dec on COVID surge: Reuters Poll
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity is expected to have extended declines in December, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as the end of the country’s “zero-COVID” policy and rising infections began to affect production lines. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) likely stayed...
Dollar eyes best year since 2015; Fed rate path, China reopening to set tone
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar was on track for its best performance in seven years on Friday, having been buoyed by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary policy tightening and concerns about the global growth outlook. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies,...
Chinese jet came within 20 feet of U.S. military aircraft- U.S. military
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 metres) of a U.S. air force aircraft and forced it to take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision in international airspace over the South China Sea last week, the U.S. military said on Thursday. The close encounter followed what...
China’s Huawei sees 2022 revenue of $91.5 billion, up 0.4% -report
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese smartphone maker Huawei expects its revenue for 2022 to reach 636.9 billion yuan ($91.53 billion), media outlet the Paper said on Friday, citing a public letter from rotating chairman Eric Xu. That marks a 0.4% increase from 2021, when the company reported revenues of 634 billion yuan.
China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day – UK research firm Airfinity
BEIJING (Reuters) – Around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID-19, UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday, nearly doubling its estimate from a week ago, as infections ripped across the world’s most populous nation. COVID infections started to sweep across China in...
