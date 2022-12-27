Read full article on original website
wrfalp.com
City Council President Dolce Reflects On A ‘Very Challenging’ 2022
Jamestown City Council President Tony Dolce said 2022 was a “very challenging year” in his year-end remarks. Dolce, speaking at the December 19 Council meeting, said deciding how to allocate the $28 million in American Rescue Plan funds the city received has been difficult at times. He cited...
wrfalp.com
Lily Dale Assembly Historic District Receive NYS Historic Preservation Award
The Lily Dale Assembly Historic District in Cassadaga has been recognized with a 2022 New York State Historic Preservation Award. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “Preserving notable landmarks across New York allows us to celebrate our shared history and honor our collective past.”. The Lily Dale Assembly...
wrfalp.com
Three Involved in Home Invasion Arraigned, Sent to Jail
Jamestown Police said William Buckley, Joneece Talley, and Joshua Ryan were arraigned Thursday, December 29. Buckley was sent to the Chautauqua County Jail without bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions. Talley and Ryan were sent to the County Jail with bail set at $500,000 cash or $1,000,000 property bond.
wrfalp.com
Senior Citizen Injured in Home Invasion Robbery in Jamestown, Five Arrested
A senior citizen was injured in a home invasion in the city of Jamestown that resulted in the arrest of five people. Jamestown Police say two people broke into a city residence early Monday evening, tied up a 73-year old woman to a chair, held her at gunpoint, and assaulted her. They said the suspects stole property from the home and were aided in the plan by a getaway car.
wrfalp.com
WRFA Rock and Roll Rundown – December 29, 2022
SON – Balloons – Ellicottville. Doug Phillips Duo – Peek’n Peak Resort (Sugar Shack) – Clymer. SON – Peek’n Peak Resort (Bistro 210) – Clymer. Lenny Sales – Southern Tier Distilling Company – Lakewood. The Fractures – The Green Door...
