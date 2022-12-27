ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

There’s a limited-edition AirTag to celebrate New Year in Japan

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UNZBZ_0jvSGNpU00
Image: Apple Inc.

To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, Apple’s Japanese store will offer a limited-edition AirTag to some lucky customers buying iPhone 13 generation, iPhone 12, or the iPhone SE from Apple (via MacRumors). Here’s what you need to know.

From January 2nd to January 3rd, Apple stores in Japan will offer a gift card with up to ¥32,000 when buying selected products. In addition, as mentioned above, when purchasing some of these iPhones, the first 30,000 customers will get a special-edition AirTag with a custom rabbit engraved.

As you can see in the featured image, the rabbit is very different from the rabbit emoji, meaning no one will be able to get an engraved AirTag like this one. Although the promotion will last 48 hours, if all 30,000 are sold on the first day, no one else can get the custom item tracker.

For those purchasing an iPhone 13, 13 mini, 12, or SE, Apple will give up to ¥8,000 gift card plus the AirTag. For AirPods customers, the gift card can value up to ¥12,000. If you’re buying a Mac, that’s the product that can give you the most value, with gift cards from up to ¥32,000.

Last year, Apple had the same approach by offering a special-edition AirTag with a tiger engraved. That said, up to 20,000 lucky customers could get this item tracker while buying an iPhone 12 or iPhone SE since 2022 was the Year of the Tiger.

If the company follows the trend, in 2024, we’ll have a Dragon AirTag – which would be pretty nice. Beats hasn’t announced yet if it will launch a special edition headphone as it did in previous years.

You can get all the information regarding gift card bonuses and this special Rabbit AirTag at Apple’s online Japanese store.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Google is changing up its release schedule for Chrome

Google is changing the way that it rolls out updates for Chrome, it’s popular browser. In a blog post, the company announced that it will be adding a new phase to its release schedule called the “early stable version.” The new phase will sit in between the beta and stable releases and release a week earlier than the stable release has rolled out previously.
BGR.com

Here’s what I think after using Apple Fitness Plus for two years

Launched at the end of 2020, Apple Fitness Plus is the company’s first fitness service. With 11 different workouts, it expanded last year to several new countries, and a few months ago, Apple introduced its biggest push yet: the ability to use the service without an Apple Watch. With...
BGR.com

How to install your favorite apps on old iPhones that can’t run iOS 16

When Apple unveiled iOS 16 earlier this year, it delivered bad news to iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 owners. Their devices would no longer run the latest operating system, which meant they’d never get all those exciting new iOS 16 features. That said, you can continue using iPhones that run iOS 15 safely, and you can still install apps on these older models.
BGR.com

Amazon might build its own sports streaming app

Amazon might build a standalone sports streaming app. According to a new report from The Information, the company has internally discussed building an app that lives outside of Prime Video and provides sports-specific content for subscribers to Amazon’s streaming service. Amazon has discussed doing a stand-alone app for watching...
BGR.com

TSMC could be readying the first chip plant in Europe – but not for Apple

TSMC is already building a plant in the US that will produce 5- and 4-nm chips for Apple, Nvidia, and other tech companies. While this plant is expected to be ready at the end of next year or the beginning of 2024, a new report indicates that the iPhone chipmaker, TSMC, is in talks in Europe to build its first manufactury in Germany.
BGR.com

Why a cheaper iPhone 15 would obliterate Android next year

If there were ever a time for Apple to reduce the cost of a brand-new iPhone, it would probably be next year. A lower iPhone 15 entry price would turn the handset into a must-buy gadget for anyone who didn’t need to upgrade this year. An aggressive price would also entice Android users looking for a new phone that won’t break the bank. After all, the economic forecasts are bleak, and smartphone sales will likely continue to suffer.
BGR.com

Apple to transition iPad and MacBook from mini-LED to OLED

Apple uses three types of displays on its various devices. The iPhone features high-end OLED panels each year now that Apple has transitioned from LCD to OLED. The iPad has LCD screens for the most part, with the latest Pros featuring mini-LED displays. Finally, the MacBook line offers the same split. Some laptops feature LCD screens, while the 2021 MacBook Pros have mini-LED panels.
BGR.com

Report: 14-inch iPad canceled or significantly delayed

Apple has been rumored to launch a larger iPad with a 14-inch display for a while. As the company had tested the product internally, it seems the Cupertino firm might have scrapped the plans or significantly delayed them. According to display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors), Apple is no longer...
BGR.com

Apple discontinued these products in 2022

As 2022 is coming to an end and we are preparing for the year ahead, Apple has done the same by discontinuing some of its beloved products to make room for new gadgets. Here are the devices the Cupertino company said goodbye to in 2022. Apple Watch Series 3. Introduced...
BGR.com

Apple shares 10 useful tips for new iPhone owners

After Christmas, people often upgrade from an older iPhone or get a new one for the first time. Whether you got a new phone or want to know more about your old one, Apple has shared ten tricks that could make you a better iPhone owner. The first tip is...
BGR.com

Amazon Kindle (2022) review: Almost as good as the Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle has long been the go-to e-reader for those who want an inexpensive device that makes it easy to read e-books, in a portable form-factor. Sure, devices like the Kindle Paperwhite offer better specs and a larger screen — but the base Kindle is cheap and easy to justify. For 2022, Amazon has launched a new version of the base Kindle.
BGR.com

Pixelmator Pro just added an exciting new AI-powered feature

After a year full of updates, the team behind Pixelmator Pro is announcing one more function to end 2022. With version 3.2.3, the photo editor app is bringing Deband, which lets you remove posterization and compression artifacts from images with just a click. Here’s a better explanation of this feature...
BGR.com

Twitter is getting a new way to navigate the app

Twitter is about to change the way that you navigate the app. In a tweet on Friday, Twitter’s owner/CEO/Twit Elon Musk announced that a new way to navigate Twitter was coming to the social media app in January 2023. Musk says that, when the update rolls out to users, you’ll now be able to swipe between different views of “recommended & followed tweets, trends, topics, etc.”
BGR.com

LG’s new zoom camera might fix the iPhone’s growing camera bump

With each major upgrade, the camera bump on the back of the iPhone and Android flagships has grown. It’s a design compromise we’ve learned to live with, as we want better photos from our slim smartphones. But things are getting out of hand, and the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera bump is proof of that. Next year, the iPhone 15 Ultra might feature a periscope zoom camera that might further complicate the rear camera design.
BGR.com

Apple Japan accused of back taxes, must pay $98 million

A report by Nikkei Asia shows that Apple Japan is being charged around $98 million in additional taxes for “bulk sales of iPhones and other devices to foreign tourists that were incorrectly exempted from the consumption tax.”. As explained by the publication, foreign customers that spend less than six...
BGR.com

House of the Dragon tops the 10 most pirated shows of 2022

Given the endless array of streaming services on the market and the fact that the prices of those services increase every year, it’s no surprise that some viewers opt to pirate the biggest shows of the year rather than pay for another subscription. Even less surprising is the show that topped the list of most pirated shows in 2022, according to TorrentFreak.
BGR.com

BGR.com

353K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy