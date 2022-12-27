Read full article on original website
College Football Playoff expert picks: Who will win Fiesta, Peach Bowl?
With the College Football Playoff rapidly approaching, there are many questions fans are eager to see answered. And what are some of the key statistics that could impact the games?. But now it's time to answer the most important question of all ahead of Saturday's CFP semifinal games: Who is...
Football World Reacts To SEC's Bowl Game Record So Far
This bowl season hasn't been too kind to the SEC. Believe it or not, the conference has a 1-3 record this postseason. It all started with Florida getting blown out by Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Gators lost by 27 points. A week later, Missouri lost to...
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The #10 Gonzaga Bulldogs are 14-0 against the Pepperdine Waves since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. The Bulldogs will stay at home another game and welcome Pepperdine at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga won both of their matches against Pepperdine last season (117-83 and 86-66) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
2022 Sugar Bowl prediction, odds, line, spread: Alabama vs. Kansas State picks, best bets from proven model
The No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats aim to cap an impressive 2022 season with a win on Saturday afternoon. Kansas State takes on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. The Wildcats are 10-3 with an active four-game winning streak and a Big 12 championship win over TCU. Alabama is 10-2 overall, with three straight victories to end the regular season.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Practices in limited fashion
Hinton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. After not practicing in any capacity the past two weeks while sitting out a win over the Cardinals and a loss to the Rams, Hinton has now turned in a pair of limited practices to begin Week 17 prep. Fellow receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Jerry Jeudy (ankle) have joined Hinton as limited participants in both of the Broncos' first two practices of the week, but since those two played in the Christmas Day loss to Los Angeles, they both appear to be good bets to suit up Sunday in Kansas City. Hinton, on the other hand, may need to graduate to full participation at Friday's practice to prove his injury is behind him and guarantee his availability for Sunday.
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: No designation for Sunday
Sutton (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Sutton picked up a hamstring injury Week 13 at Baltimore and sat out the next two games as a result. He was able to return this past Sunday at the Rams, hauling in five of seven targets for 64 yards on a 79 percent snap share. Fellow wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) are questionable for Week 17 action, so if one or both sit out Sunday, Sutton could be in line for even more targets.
Fantasy Football Week 17 RB Preview: Few must-starts, but J.K. Dobbins leads a stable of high-end flexes
Welcome to the week of the high-end flex running back. Looking at the projections at the bottom of this article, you'll see more than a dozen guys I have a really hard time differentiating between J.K. Dobbins at RB20 and Zonovan Knight at RB34. Some of these guys, like D'Onta...
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Practices fully, set to play Monday
Hurst (calf) was a full practice participant Thursday, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The full session to open Week 17 prep sets the stage for Hurst to make his return to the lineup after missing the Bengals' last three games with the calf injury. Assuming he experiences no setbacks as the week rolls along, Hurst should reclaim his role as the Bengals' top tight end, sending Mitchell Wilcox back to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart in the process. In his 12 appearances on the season, Hurst has put together a 48-400-2 receiving line on 63 targets.
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Two Mountain West contenders will square off in the last game of New Year's Eve tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV plays host to San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for the MWC, a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for multiple at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Misses practice Thursday
Cooks did not participate in Thursday's practice and was listed as "Not Injury Related - Personal" on the Texans' injury report. Cooks' absence was thus unrelated to the calf injury that forced him to miss three games before participating in last week's win over the Titans. He not only participated but caught the go-ahead touchdown against Tennessee. Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that he expects Cooks to practice Friday.
Fantasy Football Today: Week 17 preview: Injuries, start/sit calls for every game
Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Thursday Night Football was pretty boring. It could have been worse, actually -- I thought it would be with Joshua Dobbs starting unexpectedly for the Titans, but he ended up being a more viable option than Malik Willis, at least. The fill-in running backs didn't do much, with Hassan Haskins scored just 7.3 PPR points while Malik Davis had just 8.2 points; even Ezekiel Elliott posted a pretty ho-hum 9.7 points despite the Cowboys easy win.
Crowley leads Southern Miss over Appalachian State 76-70
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) Austin Crowley scored 30 points to lead Southern Mississippi over Appalachian State 76-70 on Saturday. Crowley added five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-2). DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points and five boards. Felipe Haase scored 13. The Mountaineers (7-8) were led by Christopher Mantis with 13 points....
Watch Syracuse vs. Boston College: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Syracuse Orange are 12-2 against the Boston College Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. 'Cuse will play host again and welcome BC to JMA Wireless Dome, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. The Orange won both of their matches against BC last season (73-64 and 76-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
5-Star 2023 TE Duce Robinson 'Excited' About Longhorns
Arguably the top remaining prospect on the board for the Longhorns, tight end Duce Robinson is an elite talent
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Done for season
Gregory (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. That now makes 21 Broncos placed on injured reserve to start the season, easily the most in the NFL. The 29-year-old played in just six games this season, as Gregory also was placed on injured reserve earlier this year after undergoing surgery to trim his meniscus. He ends the 2022 season with just two sacks and 19 total sacks, hardly figures expected after he joined the franchise on a five-year, $70 million deal this offseason.
Nebraska pushing for a Top 25 recruiting class
Matt Rhule and Nebraska are looking to move into the Top25 of the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings with a couple key prospects still in play in the 2023 cycle. One of them is Roswell (Ga.) High defensive back Ethan Nation who had a terrific visit with his mother to Lincoln the weekend of Dec. 16. Heading into a college decision at the Under Armour All-American game on Jan. 2, the Huskers look like the one to beat.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State score: No. 4 Jayhawks erase double-digit deficit, escape after controversial finish
Kansas dug its way out of a 15-point deficit at home on Saturday to open up Big 12 play with a dramatic come-from-behind win over Oklahoma State thanks to some stifling late defense, clutch shots and maybe some questionable officiating with the game on the line. The No. 4 Jayhawks...
Titans' Davontae Harris: Suffers hamstring injury
Harris is questionable to return to Thursday's game against Dallas due to a hamstring injury, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Harris earned his first defensive snaps in the season against the Cowboys, as the Titans are without several members of their secondary. The nature of the injury is unclear, though Tennessee may opt to rest Harris in a game that has little impact on its postseason chances.
