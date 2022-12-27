ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Hajj Expo Slated for January 2023, under the Patronage of Makkah Governor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oeZv_0jvSFx8500

Under the patronage of H.R.H Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will be organizing the ‘Hajj Expo 2023’ conference and exhibition, on 9-12 January 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005098/en/

His Royal Highness Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Governor of Makkah Region (Photo: AETOSWire)

The four-day event is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to build an innovative ecosystem of services and solutions to better serve pilgrims at the Two Holy Mosques, while enhancing their religious and cultural experiences. It aims to create an integrated and sustainable ecosystem that improves pilgrims’ experiences, anticipate their future trends, and establish opportunities for further collaborations, agreements, and local and international initiatives.

H.E. Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, said: “The conference will allow entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers from more than 200 global organizations to share successful experiences, and brainstorm sustainable quality solutions designed to cater to pilgrims’ aspirations and needs. This reflects the unrelenting support dedicated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and HH the Crown Prince to the Hajj and Umrah sector, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.”

With delegations from over 56 countries, ‘Expo Hajj’ is expected to witness the signing of 400 agreements and partnerships. It will feature 10 keynote sessions, 13 panel discussions and ‘Hajj Talks’, as well as 36 workshops and related events and activities, notably the Islamic exposition and the ‘Hajj Hackathon’.

‘Hajj Expo 2023’ will be sponsored by several entities and companies, including Kidana Development Company, Elm, Al Wukalla Company, Catering Contractors Association, Muslim World League, Rua AlMadinah Holding, Motawifs Pilgrims for Southeast Asian Countries Co., Alrajhi Umrah, Dallah Albaraka Holding, Sadu Business Solutions, The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya), and Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR), Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO), Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co., Flynas, Saudi Al-Qaid Transportation Co., Alif Alif FM, High Point Technology Company, and Casablanca Company for Hotel & Touristic Services Co. LTD.

The 2021 edition of the conference saw record numbers with +45,000 attendees and 115 commercial agreements. The second edition will feature a wide range of scientific sessions, workshops, and training programs, with several ministers of Islamic affairs, endowments and Hajj ambassadors and consuls, and Hajj and Umrah operators from around the world.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221227005098/en/

CONTACT: Hussein Nasrallah

pr@digitect.com

KEYWORD: PAKISTAN SAUDI ARABIA MIDDLE EAST ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS RELIGION CONSUMER

SOURCE: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

PUB: 12/27/2022 07:15 AM/DISC: 12/27/2022 07:17 AM

Comments / 2

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea publicly executes 2 teenagers for distributing South Korean movies

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea has publicly executed three teenagers by firing squad – two for watching and distributing South Korean movies and one for murdering his stepmother – two sources who witnessed it told Radio Free Asia.
The Jewish Press

Blinken Warns Jewish State Not to Allow Prayer

Secretary of State Blinken delivered an address at the annual event for the anti-Israel group, J Street. Secretary of State Blinken took an opening shot at the incoming conservative Israeli government, warning that “We expect the new Israeli Government to continue to work with us to advance our shared values, just as we have previous governments. We’ll continue to express our support for core democratic principles, including respect for the rights of the LGBT community”.
The Jewish Press

The Iran-China Honeymoon is Over

The Chinese raised a sore point for the Iranians at the summit in Saudi Arabia. A lot has happened in recent days between Iran and China. Iran reprimanded the Chinese ambassador, the Iranian Ermooz News (affiliated with the Reformists) wrote that Iran “can no longer trust the Chinese”, and an Iranian opposition channel published a cartoon of Chinese President Xi Jinping ditching Iranian President Khamenei.
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

Indian government faces political heat as satellite images show China’s infrastructure push along border

Prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is facing heat from India’s opposition parties which are demanding a discussion on the border skirmish with China earlier this month.On Wednesday, parliamentarians from several opposition parties, including the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Congress staged a walkout from the lower house after demanding a discussion on the border tensions with China.On 9 December, more than 250 Indian and Chinese troops clashed in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang.The soldiers fought with spiked clubs, monkey fists and stun guns in the Yangtse area and Chinese troops outnumbered their Indian counterparts by four...
The Hill

These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'

A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
BBC

Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event

At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
The Jewish Press

Israel’s Ambassador to France Resigns in Protest Against Netanyahu Government

Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before her political appointment as ambassador in 2021 by then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, German served as a Member of Knesset and as Health Minister with Yair Lapid’s leftwing Yesh Atid party. Before entering national politics, German served as a member of the Herzliya Municipal Council for the radical-leftwing Meretz party.
The Independent

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said the alliance of religious and ultranationalist parties threatens Israel’s future. The letter was delivered days before the new government is to take office.“We come from all strata of society and from across the political spectrum,” the letter said. “What we have in common today is the fear that the democratic state of Israel is...
The Jewish Press

Israel Set to Tax Foreign Government Support for Civil NGOs

The new Israeli government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to pass a law that would tax foreign government support for civil nonprofit organizations, Haaretz reported Thursday. The move, written into the coalition agreement between Likud and Otzma Yehudit, is expected to take place 180 days from Thursday, the day...
The Jewish Press

Iran Sentences Author to Death following Israeli Media Interviews

According to the BBC in Persian as well as Radio Zamaneh reporter Farzad Seifikaran, writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court. Details of the sentence have not yet been released. Saifikaran, a Bahman acquaintance, covered his activities for the peaceful coexistence of religions and reported on his two interviews with Israel’s Channels 12 and 13.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
606K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy