Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Investor Sentiment Remains Steady As BTC Stalls At $16,000
Bitcoin investor sentiment has reached a standstill amid struggling prices in the market. While the digital asset continues to hold the $16,000 level, investors have backed off from the market, ensuring no significant movements either up or down, and as a result, investor sentiment hasn’t moved. Bitcoin Investors Still...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Lacks Momentum Above $1,200: Why Bears Are Comfortable
Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $1,200 zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but the bears could remain active near $1,230. Ethereum extended its decline and traded towards the $1,180 support zone. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Has To Remain Above These Levels For Price To Turn Around
The Dogecoin price had recently faced intense selling pressure; however, over the last 48 hours, DOGE showed signs of recovery. At the moment, however, the meme coin was consolidating on its daily chart. In the past week, the Dogecoin price has slipped almost 4%. As Bitcoin depicted positive price action...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Remains Stagnated, How Soon Can You Expect A Rebound?
It has been a rough year for Bitcoin and most major altcoins. Over the last 24 hours, Bitcoin lost 1% of its value, which points towards consolidated price action. BTC has not made much progress over the past week either, as the coin only lost 1.6% of its market value.
NEWSBTC
What’s Next For Algorand Price As Coin Continues Downtrend?
The Algorand price has been downward for quite a few months now. The coin has fallen by 1.8% over the last 24 hours. The coin has lost over 4.7% of its market value in the past week. Algorand had been consolidating on its chart over the last few weeks, but the consistent lateral trading has pushed the bulls out of the market.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Will Outperform All Other Assets In 2023 Due To 3 Reasons: Report
In a new report, Capriole Investments has posited that Bitcoin will outperform all other assets in the coming year due to three key reasons. One of those reasons, perhaps unsurprisingly to many, will be the currently all-defining U.S. Federal Reserve (FED). According to the company, the market is currently experiencing...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Now Under Realized Price For 163 Days, Here’s How This Compares Historically
On-chain data shows Bitcoin has now been below its realized price for 163 days in this bear market; here’s how this compares with previous cycles. Bitcoin Realized Price Is Currently Valued At Around $19,900. According to CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, the bear market would be over if BTC reclaims...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse About To Reverse, What Does It Mean?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse is about to see a trend reversal, here’s what it may mean for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Interexchange Flow Pulse Is Crossing Over Its 90-Day MA. As per CryptoQuant’s on-chain year-end dashboard release, the trend shifts in this metric have...
NEWSBTC
These Are The Bitcoin Predictions For 2023 By Arcane Research
Historically, 2022 could end up being the second-worst year for Bitcoin since 2011. At the current price, BTC has a year-to-date (YTD) performance of -65%, topped only by 2018 when the price lost -73% in one year. As Arcane Research notes in its year-end report for 2022, physical gold (-1%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Could End The Year Further Lower, Key Resistance Intact
Bitcoin price is struggling to clear the $17,000 resistance. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides below the $16,000 support zone before the year end. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading below $16,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
A Crypto Holiday Special: Past, Present, And Future With Material Indicators
2022 is coming to an end, and our staff at NewsBTC decided to launch this Crypto Holiday Special to provide some perspective on the crypto industry. We will talk with multiple guests to understand this year’s highs and lows for crypto. In the spirit of Charles Dicken’s classic, “A...
NEWSBTC
Solana Continues Its Freefall – Will The FUD Ever Stop?
Solana has been on a freefall since the collapse of FTX and has not been able to move upwards because of the FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) surrounding the ecosystem and its connections with the former crypto exchange. According to recent news, Solana’s native token SOL has dropped 51.14% since...
NEWSBTC
W3G Capital Invests in Crypto Node Validation For the Future
Node validators are an important part of the new era of blockchain technology, providing secure and reliable infrastructure for proof-of-stake networks. Companies include 3 Commas Capital, AGE, AKG, AscendX, Blocto, Capsule Mining, Certus, Chain Node, and W3G.Capital is leading the way in the node validator space. These node validators offer a wide range of services to help ensure the network’s security, including staking, auditing, and technical support. By providing a secure and reliable infrastructure, these companies are enabling the development of new and innovative decentralized applications. As more projects look to build on proof-of-stake networks, node validators are becoming increasingly important in developing and adopting blockchain technology.
NEWSBTC
Solana Suffers Double-Digit Losses, Is There An End In Sight?
Solana has been on a depressing downtrend ever since the FTX crypto exchange imploded. The asset has already lost a massive chunk of its all-time high value but the onslaught looks to be far from over. In the last seven days, the losses for the digital asset have ramped up, dragging its price down into single-digit territory.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Finishes 2022 With ATH Correlation To Bitcoin, Despite The Merge
Data shows Ethereum’s year of high correlation with Bitcoin is coming to an end with the metric hitting ATH values. Ethereum Ends 2022 With All-Time High Correlation To Bitcoin. According to the year-end report from Arcane Research, the global markets have all fallen strongly correlated this year. The “30-day...
NEWSBTC
VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec 30, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed VISION OF BLOCKCHAIN (VOB) on December 30, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the VOB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. By providing a stable token economy and opportunities...
NEWSBTC
Hedera: Is 2023 The Comeback Year For HBAR NFTs?
The year 2022 has not been kind to the NFT market and the crypto industry as a whole. However, Hedera’s partnership with LG Art Lab might somehow bring a new wave of enthusiasm for digital art. NFT Interest On The Rise Again?. A recent interview done by Crypto Digest...
NEWSBTC
Vulcan Blockchain’s Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Set for Release Q1 2023
December 28, 2022, Tallinn, Estonia: Vulcan Blockchain has just announced that its’ novel auto-rebasing Layer 1 protocol will launch in Q1 of 2023. The protocol, which has been under development for some time aims to balance supply side issues affecting market stability. In this vein, the primary key feature of the Vulcan Blockchain is its Auto-Rebasing mechanism, which adjusts the circulating supply of $VUL (the native coin) every 15 minutes.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Signals Bearish Moves, Test of $1,100 Seems Possible
Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,200 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could continue to move down below the $1,180 support zone. Ethereum is attempting a minor upside correction towards the $1,200 barrier. The price is now trading below $1,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Is Polkadot (DOT) A Must-Have For Your 2023 Portfolio?
The year 2023 is said to be huge for Polkadot (DOT) as it is one of the cryptocurrencies to watch out for. Many crypto experts are very optimistic about Polkadot, and they’re saying that traders should keep an eye on the coin because its developments will be big for that year.
Comments / 0