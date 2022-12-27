ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Minnesota Timberwolves Monday Night

By Jayden Armant
 4 days ago

The Heat have moved back to .500 after disappointing losses.

The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It didn't phase them because they snapped a two-game losing streak with a 113-110 victory.

“This win reminded me of last season when the other guys would step up without our two stars,” user HeatCulture said. Strus had his best game in a month, Orlando Robinson needs to play over Dedmon, and Gabe stepped up in the 4th to help hold the lead. Chain up these Ws and make a strong push.”

Max Strus finally returned to his efficient form, recording a team-high 19 points on 5 of 10 shooting from 3-point range. Strus has struggled so far in December.

Rookie center Orlando Robinson had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Fans are asking coach Erik Spoelstra to make Robinson the backup center instead of Dewayne Dedmon.

Still, some fans didn’t appreciate the amount of 3-point attempts. While Strus and Duncan Robinson shot well from the arc, the team was only 26.5 percent.

The Heat return to action against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday night. This will be a rematch of the 2020 Finals and return to Miami for LeBron James.

He led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals from 2010-14, winning titles in 2012 and 2013. James is also chasing the league's career scoring mark this season, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.


Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @ jaydenarmant .

