Last week I catalogued the top 10 political stories of 2022. This week I turn our attention to the future. As is often the case, the past is prologue. The Governor’s Race — Will Sen. John Neely Kennedy finally run? If he does (he promises a decision in January), he’ll create a massive domino effect. If he opts to remain “Senator Foghorn Soundbite,” the big story will be the search for an alternative to the ever-performative Jeff Landry. GOP wannabes abound. Meanwhile, the Dems’ bench appears thinner than one-ply toilet paper — though some are encouraging City Council President Helena Moreno to run. (Her decision could hang on the next item.)

