Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit. The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5...
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Conspiracy theory: Are Pistons losing national TV game as punishment?
The Detroit Pistons had one national television appearance scheduled for this season. However, the day after a bench-clearing scuffle with the Orlando Magic, that game was removed from the national schedule. Coincidence?. The Pistons have never been a favorite of the national television networks, even when they were very good....
A massive trade package to send Rafael Devers to the Detroit Tigers
If the Red Sox surprise baseball and trade Rafael Devers, a potential dark horse destination could be the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers took a rather obvious step back last season, and hired a new president of baseball operations as a result in Scott Harris. Al Avila took the fall, but Detroit still has a roster full of young talent, and an overpriced Javy Baez.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Braves latest trade likely forecasts rest of team’s offseason plans
The Braves landed OF Eli White from the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, which is a clear indication of at least one of the team’s plans. It’s certainly been an interesting offseason for the Atlanta Braves. The team saw key departures from hometown favorite Dansby Swanson and veteran closer Kenley Jansen in free agency but also pulled off one of the biggest moves of the offseason with the Sean Murphy trade and, most recently, agreeing to an extension with the 28-year-old catcher.
Cubs could lose out on momentum-building move after Dansby Swanson high
When the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson to a $177 million contract, it looked like the start of what’s to come. Instead, they could lose out on another top target. Chicago is among the favorites to land first baseman/outfielder/DH Trey Mancini, but recent reports suggest that he could be more inclined to sign with the Washington Nationals. Mancini is beloved in the DMV, so it would make sense for Washington to maintain some level of interest in him as a buy-low candidate to flip at the trade deadline.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0