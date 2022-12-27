ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fired former San Diego prosecutor Marlea Dell'Anno nets almost $6 million from city for damages, attorney fees

By Jeff McDonald
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Earlier this year, a jury awarded $3.9 million to former San Diego assistant city attorney Marlea Dell’Anno for being wrongfully fired.

City Attorney Mara Elliott vowed to appeal , and the jury award kept growing, along with legal fees. By October, Dell’Anno attorney Joshua Gruenberg suggested the city resolve the case by paying a combined $5,875,000 for damages, lawyer fees and court costs by Nov. 30.

The city agreed but never cut a check, Gruenberg said.

Dell’Anno’s lawyer said he updated his request to $5,928,500 if the city agreed to pay by Dec. 15, and late last week he picked up the check from City Hall.

“At trial, over six weeks the city presented distortions or half-truths about Marlea,” Gruenberg said. “We are thankful to the jury for seeing through that. We are happy to put this case behind us, especially in time for the holidays.”

The nearly $6 million payment to Dell’Anno and her lawyer is the latest setback for the City Attorney’s Office, which has suffered a series of court losses in recent months.

Through a spokesperson, City Attorney Mara Elliott declined to comment on the legal damages paid to Dell’Anno, or the additional $53,500 taxpayers had to spend after the city missed the Nov. 30 deadline to which it had previously agreed.

But Dell’Anno, who was fired by former City Attorney Jan Goldsmith in late 2015 for allegedly mishandling files , said she was thankful that jurors believed her and other witnesses when her case was tried earlier this year.

“After a brutal seven-year battle, I look forward to closing this chapter of my life with humility and hope for the future,” said Dell’Anno, who is now in private practice.

“While I am deeply grateful to my attorneys and to the judge who presided over my trial, there will never be sufficient words of gratitude for the jury who gave me back my good name,” she said.

Dell’Anno arrived at the San Diego City Attorney’s Office in 2009 after stints as both a public defender and prosecutor in Central California. She led the domestic-violence unit before being named assistant city attorney in charge of criminal prosecutions.

By 2015, however, Dell’Anno ran afoul of Goldsmith, the former judge and state lawmaker who was then in the second of his two four-year terms as San Diego’s city attorney.

She was terminated late that year, allegedly for botching scores of cases, many by missing deadlines for prosecuting domestic-violence suspects after removing files from the office.

Dell’Anno sued the city and Goldsmith in early 2017, accusing her former boss of using the file-handling charges as an pretext to fire her after she refused to prosecute two cases she said were politically motivated.

One of those cases involved a mentally ill man who spat at a police officer; the other related to Cory Briggs, a well-known San Diego lawyer who has repeatedly sued the city for open-records violations .

Goldsmith denied all of the allegations.

The city attorney can only file infractions and misdemeanors; felony criminal charges are delegated to the county District Attorney's Office.

Elliott, who took office in late 2016, refused to settle the Dell'Anno claim and defended the case vigorously.

It took years to get before a jury, but the trial finally began earlier this year. The case took almost two months to reach a verdict.

The city of San Diego is self-insured, so the jury award and legal fees come directly from taxpayers.

The City Attorney’s Office has suffered other legal setbacks in recent years — perhaps none more costly than the litigation over the city’s acquisition of the 101 Ash St. office tower, whose costs have climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

San Diego also has been repeatedly sued for alleged violations of the California Public Records Act. The city has paid out hundreds of thousands of dollars in the past two years to settle those claims.

The nearly $6 million in costs related to Dell'Anno's wrongful termination is likely to rise.

Former San Diego prosecutor Mark Skeels, who was fired in 2021 after providing sworn testimony in Dell’Anno’s favor, filed his own retaliation lawsuit against the city and its lawyers last year.

That case is pending in San Diego Superior Court. The city also is suing its former lawyers for allegedly mishandling the Dell'Anno lawsuit.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

