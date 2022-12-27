Read full article on original website
KSN.com
House fire in west Wichita prompts WFD response
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) had crews working a house fire in west Wichita on Friday night. The call came in around 8:45 p.m. from the 1200 block of S. Seville St., near the intersection of Tyler Rd. and Kellogg Ave. There are no injuries...
KSN.com
Secret Spots – Dolphin Tea
Have you ever heard of Boba Tea? It’s all the rage! And this new business in east Wichita has perfected the drink. Dolphin Tea opened just a few months ago and sells more than just drinks. You can find snacks, lunch and good company! The owner is currently in nursing school, so her family and friends help run the store on North Woodlawn.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Mild New Year’s Weekend, Rain starts the new workweek.
Winds out of the south will continue to pull in warmer air helping us finish off the year with temperatures well above average today. New Year’s Eve will feature temperatures in the 50s during this New Year’s Eve accompanied by partly sunny skies. Areas close to the Oklahoma state line should top out over the 60 degree mark!
KSN.com
Wet and wintry northwest, temps take a minor hit
Wintry and wet weather have started to the northwest as another system swings through. The rest of the area is dry and winds are not as gusty in South Central Kansas. We will need to monitor conditions in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska through most of the day. This is where a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through 4pm.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Above average early Winter Temps; Some rain on Monday.
Winds have been strong farther east but have eased as a disturbance tracks away from the region. Locations to the northwest saw up to 5” of snow yesterday. There was some patchy early this Friday morning and with temps starting just below freezing, there were some isolated slick spots early in the day. A nice Friday afternoon is ahead as temps warm to the upper 40s to lower 50s, above normal for late December with a mix of clouds and sun.
KSN.com
Pleasant winter temperatures into the weekend
The system that brought as much as 5″ of snow to the northwest yesterday has moved out. Even though skies are dry, please continue to use caution while driving through Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. A few extra minutes of travel time this morning may be needed in the...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warm to end the year, rain chance next week
Winds out of the south helped temperatures warm today as we reached the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Southerly flow will follow us through the weekend, keeping temperatures warm. Another cold night as temperatures dip back into the 20s and 30s. A few passing clouds are expected tonight as winds...
