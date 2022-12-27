ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake

Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch. Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Ringing in the New Year with mild weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be a mild start to 2023 for Rochester, especially when you consider that normally this time of the year we find the temperature in the 30s and 20s. A weak low pressure system and cold front will produce a few rain showers with damp and dreary weather expected through New Year’s Day. As a result, winter will be hard to find in the first few days of the New Year. Finally, the News10NBC First Alert Meteorologists sees a return to a more seasonably chill that will arrive by Thursday and Friday.
ROCHESTER, NY
MassLive.com

Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed

A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
ROCHESTER, NH
WHEC TV-10

South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Gunner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people. Gunner...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
ROCHESTER, NY

