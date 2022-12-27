Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Why are water levels on the Erie Canal still high in the boating off-season?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you spend time at the Erie Canal, you might be wondering what’s with the high water levels despite it being well into the boating off-season?. This is a question we’ve gotten in the past. Why is the water still high on the Erie Canal, even into December?
WHEC TV-10
Rochester passengers experience Southwest Airlines holiday disaster
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Friday’s flight from Chicago to Rochester, along with almost a thousand other Southwest flights, was late. Now Southwest is facing the scrutiny of Congress as well as the Department of Transportation. This group of people just landed. They were on a Southwest flight from Chicago that was supposed to arrive around 8:50 p.m. Friday but just got in around 10:45 p.m.
WHEC TV-10
Gas tax holiday in NY set to expire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gas prices have been straining consumers’ wallets almost all year, and now the gas tax holiday is set to expire this weekend. State lawmakers could extend the holiday, but there are no clear signs they will, and they’re running out of time. Without an extension, New Yorkers could see a price spike of about 16 cents per gallon.
WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Lake Avenue on Friday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Friday night Rochester Police Officers responded to Lake Avenue for the report of a possible stabbing. Officers arrived to find a man in 40’s with a cut to his arm. The circumstances that led up to the victim being injured are still under investigation, but the original incident occurred on Glenwood Avenue, which intersects with Lake. The victim was taken to Rochester General Hospital, where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Man who grew up in Buffalo helps with donations drive in Rochester for storm relief
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A moving truck full of donations from Rochester arrived in Buffalo on Thursday afternoon. Volunteers spent Wednesday packing the truck at Parcel 5. The donations went straight to one of the hardest-hit parts of Buffalo. Torye Harris, who helped with the donations drive in Rochester, grew...
NewsChannel 36
Weekend in Wine Country: Main Deck restaurant on Keuka Lake
Penn Yan, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country, we're checking out a brand new restaurant on Keuka Lake called Main Deck in Penn Yan. Main deck opened in late July. During the off season right now, Oysters and beer flights are promoted on Wednesday's. Date night is offered on Thursday's with a prefix dinner which is $40 for three courses. Friday night's are lobster night and fish fry day.
Kucko’s Camera: Oldest Barn in Elma
ELMA, N.Y. (WROC) — Before the Buffalo blizzard, John Kucko visited Elma and checked out the oldest barn in the area, that dates back to 1840.
Seneca Nation purchases ancestral land within Canawaugus Reservation in Genesee Valley
News Release Seneca Nation The Seneca Nation is celebrating the return of ancestral land within its Canawaugus Reservation to Nation ownership. The nation announced that it has completed the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Road, in the Town of Caledonia. The parcel, located at ...
WHEC TV-10
RFD says smoking caused a house fire on Alexander Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department says the house fire on Alexander Street Wednesday afternoon was caused by someone smoking on the porch. Six people escaped the multi-unit home after the fire started around 12:30 p.m. Neighbors spotted the fire and called it in. Thankfully, five adults and a child inside all made it out safely.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Ringing in the New Year with mild weather
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It will be a mild start to 2023 for Rochester, especially when you consider that normally this time of the year we find the temperature in the 30s and 20s. A weak low pressure system and cold front will produce a few rain showers with damp and dreary weather expected through New Year’s Day. As a result, winter will be hard to find in the first few days of the New Year. Finally, the News10NBC First Alert Meteorologists sees a return to a more seasonably chill that will arrive by Thursday and Friday.
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle in Rochester, NH, killed
A woman on a mobility scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in Rochester, New Hampshire on Friday, according to authorities. First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 1:55 p.m. and found the woman lying unconscious and not breathing in the road on Columbus Avenue near Kentucky Fried Chicken. She was struck by a vehicle that was driving south, the Rochester Police Department said in a statement.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
WHEC TV-10
‘We’re all Western New Yorkers’: Rochester steps up to help Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Over the last few days, News10NBC has reported on how a number of local agencies have sent crews and equipment to the Buffalo region to help with rescue and cleanup efforts. But individuals are also helping where they can. Volunteers spent hours Wednesday collecting donations at...
WHEC TV-10
South Wedge business moving forward after armed robbery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “He said he had a gun, which we confirmed on camera he had one. He told her to get down, he stole the money from our register and then shoved her and asked her where there was more,” Shelby said, the owner of Little Button Craft Gift Shop.
NYSP presence on Hoyt Place in Rochester
The New York State Police is currently on scene in front of a residence on Hoyt Pl. with a car blocking the roadway.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Gunner
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Gunner is an 11-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Need some more snuggles in your life? Gunner is your guy! This handsome 11-year-old loves nothing more than being cuddled up close to his favorite people. Gunner...
Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor
The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
WHEC TV-10
Man injured in Hudson Avenue shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured. This happened on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street. Police say they got a call after 9:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot victim who walked into Rochester General Hospital. Officers say they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
G.W. Lisk evaporator pumps out pollutants claims ex-employee, Lisk says otherwise
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WROC) — A maintainer who worked at G.W. Lisk for years in their wastewater treatment plant and as an environmental technician reached out to News 8 after our story on Lisk’s water evaporator aired. They want to remain anonymous. They provided the below photo to News 8 claiming there have always been […]
