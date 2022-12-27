ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

80% of Southwest flights in and out of PHL canceled

By Mike De Nardo
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PcCfi_0jvSE8kG00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It’s taking Southwest Airlines longer than other airlines to recover from the massive pre-Christmas storm that snarled air traffic across much of the nation.

Twenty-one Southwest flights were canceled at Philadelphia International Airport, which accounts for 80% of its local schedule. Nationally, according to the tracking website FlightAware, 62% of Southwest flights were canceled.

About 4,000 domestic U.S. flights overall were canceled Monday, according to FlightAware, and 2,900 of those were Southwest’s. Nearly 2,500 more flights overall had already been canceled as of 5 a.m. Tuesday, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

Southwest spokesperson Jay McVay said the airline was particularly affected because half of the airports it flies from were affected by the recent weather.

“The cancellations just compiled one after another, to 100, to 150, to 1,000. With those cancellations and as a result, we end up with flight crews and airplanes that are out of place and not in the cities that they need to be in to continue to run our operation,” he told CBS News.

“The challenge with our flight crews [is] being stuck in locations where they need to be along with the aircraft. At this point, we’re working to accommodate our customers as best we can and offer the most options that we can.”

Making matters worse, travelers who are calling to rebook have been met with busy signals and jammed phone lines.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has launched an investigation into why Southwest has been unable to accommodate its customers and recover from the storm the way other airlines have.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
WUSA9

9 surprising things you cannot 'carry on' an airplane

WASHINGTON — A woman at Washington Dulles International Airport made headlines when she was caught with zebra and giraffe bones in her baggage last week. Now, those may seem like obvious no-nos to try and bring on a plane, but did you know that items such as large snow globes and even bowling pins and cutting boards could also cause issues when you travel?
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
ZDNet

8,000 Southwest Airlines passengers were ready to take a chance

I often wonder about companies and the ideas they have. Do they always think them through? Do they feel pressured by internal or external forces, of the social or political kind?. And how do customers truly react when a company thrusts an idea upon them, especially an idea the company...
FodorsTravel

How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

‘Higher!’ Passengers bumped from flight double their compensation with impromptu ‘gameshow’

A group of passengers waiting to board a flight in New York found themselves staging an “impromptu gameshow” to see how high they could push airline compensation, one passenger reported. The unnamed airline had asked for volunteers from the group to take an alternative flight, offering $500 (£415) compensation for the inconvenience, said Mike Drucker, one passenger present at the gate. “At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for $500. Nothing.” wrote Mr Drucker on Twitter. At JFK. Guy behind the counter asks for a volunteer to give up a seat for...
FLORIDA STATE
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy