Effective: 2022-12-31 21:56:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 15:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting Amador, El Dorado and Sacramento Counties. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell significant flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant flooding is occurring. This near the flood of record. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 13.2 feet, Water floods houses in Wilton. The south bank levee near Wilton is over topped. Levees near Wilton are in a state of imminent failure. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM PST Saturday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 8.5 feet late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 02/17/1986. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO