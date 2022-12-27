Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet, especially south of Bogard and Susanville. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 6 to 14 inches west of Highway 395. Lowest valley locations, including Susanville, will generally see up to 1 inch of accumulation, but locally heavier amounts up to 3 inches are possible along Highway 395 south of Susanville. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO