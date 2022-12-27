Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 10 to 20 inches, except 2 to 3 feet above 7000 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, except 12 to 18 inches above 5000 feet. Locally higher amounts are possible in the more prolonged bands of snow. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially tonight as temperatures cool. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snowfall is expected after sundown from Highway 50 south to near Yerington and Hawthorne, including Highway 95.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 5000 feet, especially south of Bogard and Susanville. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 6 to 14 inches west of Highway 395. Lowest valley locations, including Susanville, will generally see up to 1 inch of accumulation, but locally heavier amounts up to 3 inches are possible along Highway 395 south of Susanville. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Washoe County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING Snow has ended over the advisory area. Roads may remain slick tonight through tomorrow morning.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 21:54:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 1 to 2 feet above 7500 feet and 2 to 4 feet above 8500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph across Sierra ridgelines with gusts to 40 mph in lower elevations. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
