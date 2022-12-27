ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0jvSDcuU00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Tuesday! A warmup is on tap over the next several days, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said , before January brings the snow and makes our feet and fingers glow.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.

1. Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a press conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being deployed to Erie County.

Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm

2. 3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie

A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.

3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie

3. Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall

Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy . The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.

Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall

4. Stewart’s holiday match program raises over $2M for children’s charities

Stewart’s Shops 2022 holiday match program raised over $2M for local children’s organizations this holiday season. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.

Stewart’s holiday match program raises over $2M for children’s charities

5. South End Grocery ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday for the opening of the South End Grocery at 10 a.m. The South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is a partnership of over 75 organizations and stakeholders looking to provide equitable access and healthy produce to the store.

South End Grocery ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Fire on Mead Road in Nassau

Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
NASSAU, NY
NEWS10 ABC

UAlbany goes down in their conference opener against New Hampshire

UAlbany goes down in their conference opener against New Hampshire. UAlbany goes down in their conference opener against …. UAlbany goes down in their conference opener against New Hampshire. Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest. Saratoga’s annual and ever popular "First Night" has been sorely missed since the pandemic canceled...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ice skating returns to town of Colonie

Colonie Town Supervisor Peter Crummey has announced that the West Albany Pocket Park will be hosting an ice skating rink, for the first time in nearly 20 years. Skating at the park will be daily until dusk, weather permitting.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga’s New Year’s Fest

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) Saratoga’s annual and ever popular “First Night” has been sorely missed since the pandemic canceled festivities. This year, under new management the event is rebranded as “Saratoga New Year’s Fest”. Organizers bringing in musical acts from around the world to play at 14 different venues across the Spa City.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Cohoes awarded nearly $400k to improve city

Cohoes has been awarded nearly $400,000 in NYS planning and engineering grants to improve the city’s water and transportation infrastructure. Both are key components of the historic community’s comprehensive Infrastructure Revitalization Initiative.
COHOES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

St. Catherine’s R & E May School awarded $15,000

The Lions Clubs International Foundation, in collaboration with local Lions clubs, recently announced St. Catherine’s Center for Children was awarded a $15,000 Lions Quest Community Partnership Grant to support St. Catherine’s R & E May School. The May school is an educational day treatment program serving elementary school students who have special behavioral, emotional and educational needs.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10: A look back at 2022’s funniest live moments

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Before we step into the New Year, we’re looking back at the past year and laughing at some of the funniest moments brought to you by our NEWS10 ABC team. From what happens between commercial breaks to Matt Mackie’s antics in the field, here’s a highlight reel of the funniest live […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy