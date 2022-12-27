5 things to know this Tuesday, December 27
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy Tuesday! A warmup is on tap over the next several days, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said , before January brings the snow and makes our feet and fingers glow.
To help with the historic storm out west, 23 Albany County Department of Public Works members are being sent to Erie County. And in Colonie, three people were hospitalized after an ambulance crash on Monday. The details, and more, make up today’s five things to know.
1. Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm
Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy held a press conference at the DPW station in Voorheesville. County employees and equipment are being deployed to Erie County.Albany sending aid to Buffalo after lethal snowstorm
2. 3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie
A Colonie Ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital Monday afternoon, authorities say, when it crossed over the median on the I-87 Northway and hit a guardrail. The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., in the northbound lanes near Exit 4.3 injured after ambulance crash in Colonie
3. Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall
Gas prices in the Albany area have fallen 8.5 cents over the past week, according to GasBuddy . The average price of gas in the Capital Region is now $3.40 per gallon.Capital Region gas prices continuing to fall
4. Stewart’s holiday match program raises over $2M for children’s charities
Stewart’s Shops 2022 holiday match program raised over $2M for local children’s organizations this holiday season. Stewart’s customers donated money from Thanksgiving Day through Christmas, and the company doubled its donations.Stewart’s holiday match program raises over $2M for children’s charities
5. South End Grocery ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Tuesday for the opening of the South End Grocery at 10 a.m. The South End Grocery is located at 106 South Pearl Street and is a partnership of over 75 organizations and stakeholders looking to provide equitable access and healthy produce to the store.South End Grocery ribbon cutting to be held Tuesday
