Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale 'concerned' by response to vacation rental law

By INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOLNc_0jvSCsbp00

The number of Scottsdale property owners applying for licenses for their short-term vacation rentals is falling short of expectations, city officials said.

The city has notified all known short-term/vacation rental properties about the licensing requirement via direct mail, according to a release.

As of Dec. 14, 530 of an estimated 5,000 properties in Scottsdale have applied for or received their licenses.

“I’m concerned that only a small percentage of all properties currently advertising in Scottsdale have applied for the license we require," Mayor David D. Ortega said.

"I urge all owners to act now and obtain the license - doing so is simple, and it's the law in Scottsdale."

City ordinance requires short-term/vacation rental property owners/operators to obtain a Scottsdale license for each property and comply with several safety, health and neighbor notification requirements.

Scottsdale's licensing portal opened Nov. 28, and owners must obtain licenses by Jan. 8.

“Failure to receive the city's letter does not alleviate an owner’s responsibility to obtain a license or comply with other ordinance and legal requirements,” the city release stated.

“Beginning Jan. 9, any short-term/vacation rental property operating in Scottsdale without a license will be violating the law.”

That will subject the owner “to enforcement action by the city that includes being cited with a minimum fine of $1,000 per violation,” according to the release.

A short-term/vacation rental covers rentals of less than 30 days. Owners that rent for 30 days or longer do not need to obtain a license through the process.

For more: ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “short-term rental”

