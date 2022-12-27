Read full article on original website
DLL and Waev Enter Financing Partnership
DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.
Diana Shipping Completes Sales and Leaseback of Dry Bulk Vessel
Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, completed a previously announced sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the DSI Andromeda, a 2016-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel. Diana Shipping’s gross proceeds are...
Akulaku Receives $200MM Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, received a $200 million investment from Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.
StroudwaterGCL Completes $58MM in Financing for Medical Center Consolidation
StroudwaterGCL completed $58 million in financing for Towner County Medical Center in Cando, ND. The loan package, guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will go towards constructing a critical access hospital and nursing home; as well as consolidating Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient rooms. Two of the inpatient rooms will be specifically for isolation in the case of airborne illnesses. Services offered at the new hospital and nursing home will include emergency care, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, laboratory work and outpatient surgery.
GA Telesis’ Flight Solutions Group Continues Disassembly of Aircraft Engines
GA Telesis (GAT) disassembled an additional three CFM56-5B, one CF6-80C2 and one PW4056-3 engines before the end of Q4/22. The engines are part of a lease return pool sourced from the company’s asset transaction group and will be managed by GAT’s Flight Solutions Group (FSG) for disassembly and redistribution.
