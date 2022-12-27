DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.

2 DAYS AGO