monitordaily.com
Akulaku Receives $200MM Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, received a $200 million investment from Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.
DLL and Waev Enter Financing Partnership
DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.
