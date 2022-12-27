ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apollo Names Former Citigroup Chairman Japan Chair

Apollo named Tatsuo Tanaka Japan chair of the company. Tanaka is a 50-year veteran of the banking and finance industry in Japan, having held various senior positions at several financial institutions, including deputy president of MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, chairman of Union Bank and, most recently, chairman of Citigroup Japan.
Akulaku Receives $200MM Investment from MUFG

Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, received a $200 million investment from Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.
Riverstone Credit Partners Provides $150MM Term Loan to Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels, a provider of clean fuel for the transportation market, entered into a four-year $150 million sustainability-linked senior secured term loan with Riverstone Credit Partners, a dedicated credit investment platform focused on energy, power, decarbonization and infrastructure managed by Riverstone Holdings. This financing provides Clean Energy with additional...
November US Trailer Orders Drop M/M, Increase Y/Y

According to ACT Research’s recent issue of its State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, November net U.S. trailer orders of 39,590 units were 17% lower compared to October, 27% lower on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 22% above the year-ago November level. “Discussions across the past month continue to...
Diana Shipping Completes Sales and Leaseback of Dry Bulk Vessel

Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, completed a previously announced sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the DSI Andromeda, a 2016-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel. Diana Shipping’s gross proceeds are...

