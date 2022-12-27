ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Amber Alert boy returns home as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in court

By Sarah Szilagy
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QhRyF_0jvSC9Pj00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday.

The 5-month-old twin who was taken with his brother last week was discharged from an Indianapolis hospital and on the way back with his family, DaVonte Goins, an advocate for the Thomas family, told NBC4. Goins said Kason is healthy and recovering well from the days he likely spent alone in his mother’s missing black Honda Accord.

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

Kason was found Thursday evening inside his mother’s car in a Papa John’s parking lot in Indianapolis, hours after his suspected abductor was arrested. A woman led Indianapolis police to the car, which police believe had been abandoned there for two days. Kason’s discovery came days after Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport.

LaFonda Thomas told NBC4 the night Kason was found that having the twins home together was the perfect Christmas gift.

“This means everything,” LaFonda said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously — not one alone wishing that the other was there. I’m so happy, I’m so grateful.”

Nalah Jackson, 24, is accused of kidnapping Kason and his brother, Kyair, as well as stealing their mother’s car, from outside a Donatos on High Street Dec. 19. With two kidnapping charges to her name from Columbus, Jackson faces another charge in Indiana for allegedly spitting on a sheriff’s deputy during processing.

Jackson is due in court in Marion County, Indiana, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 14

James Reitz
4d ago

Yes arrest everyone that is trying to make the best out of a difficult situation. Not everyone has Perfect family with built in childcare or can afford childcare without living off the system. My opinion Negligence is living off the system and letting the taxpayers pay for everything without trying to become self sufficient . This mother is a hard working taxpayer that is trying to better the lives of her kids. She was trying to make the best out of a terrible situation. Should a mother be able to let her kids play outside, ride bikes, play ball or go to a birthday party. Everything has the same risk!!! What you are saying is don’t take your eyes off your children or you will go to prison if some evil person takes or hurts them. This is a mother of two how will she hold both of their hands while they play at the park ? She didn’t leave them at home they had clean clothes were well fed and have parents that love them and provide for them. Shame on the lady that stole the car!!!!!!

Reply
3
Holly Brickner
4d ago

thank god and the lady who took and left them poor babys out in the cold should rot in hell and never see society again that's a worthless piece of work that doesn't deserve any sympathy so let's see if they do anything about these precious baby's and congratulations to the parents who finally got their precious children back and keep them in safe hands please again congrats

Reply
2
