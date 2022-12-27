Read full article on original website
DLL and Waev Enter Financing Partnership
DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.
Diana Shipping Completes Sales and Leaseback of Dry Bulk Vessel
Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, completed a previously announced sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the DSI Andromeda, a 2016-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel. Diana Shipping’s gross proceeds are...
