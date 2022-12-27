Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5
Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Fishing Report for the first week of 2023
Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina provides the very last fishing report for 2022. He said red tide has appeared to back off, clearing the way for a solid fishing week.
fox13news.com
New Years Eve events kick off the countdown to 2023 in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday. Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.
fox13news.com
Etching artist to bring colorful Florida birds to Tampa Bay History Center exhibit
TAMPA, Fla. - Brilliant images of some of the birds that help make Florida such a colorful place were created using a centuries-old process. They will soon be at the center of a new exhibit at the Tampa Bay History Center. John Costin works to fill tiny crevices in a...
fox13news.com
Bay Area woman builds business out of being ‘second mom’ to college students
TAMPA, Fla. - For many children, moving into a campus dorm to start college is a big chapter in adulthood as they leave their parents’ home for the first time. Now, a Bay Area woman has created a business to help ease the transition for children and their parents.
fox13news.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
fox13news.com
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes
TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
fox13news.com
What happens when you don’t protect plants during a Florida freeze?
David Whitwam of Whitwam Organics shows what happens to plants when Florida drops to freezing temperatures. Let’s just say, an interesting result occurred to the African blue basil in the Good Day Garden.
fox13news.com
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023
A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
fox13news.com
Woman arrested in Florida Panhandle after stealing Hillsborough County inspector's truck, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman is accused of jumping into a Hillsborough County inspector's truck and driving away with it — all the way to the Florida Panhandle where she was captured hours later, officials said. According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place Tuesday around 9:30...
fox13news.com
Deputies searching for woman accused of shooting, injuring 1 at Land O’Lakes bar
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - An early morning shooting at a Land O’Lakes bar left one man injured and deputies searching for a female suspect. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the White Room bar located at 6472 Land O’Lakes Blvd. in Land O’Lakes.
fox13news.com
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
fox13news.com
New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023
TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
fox13news.com
California deputy fatally shot, suspect killed following pursuit and shootout on freeway
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A deputy with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in Southern California died after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop. The suspect was later shot and killed by deputies following a pursuit that ended on the 15 Freeway. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old...
fox13news.com
Bay Area Catholics reflect on the life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI
TAMPA, Fla. - Catholic churches across the Bay Area are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. He was most well-known for being the first Pope to step down in 600 years when he retired in February 2013 due to health reasons.
fox13news.com
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
NORTH PORT, Fla. - The attorney for Gabby Petito’s parents is alleging that the mother of Petito's suspected killer Brian Laundrie offered to lend him a shovel after the slaying in Wyoming — while her legal team says it was written before the young couple left on an ill-fated cross-country road trip.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
It’s crazy to think we’ll be kicking off our weekend in 2022 and ending it in 2023! If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year, we’ve got tons of New Year’s Eve Ideas for Families and Couples and Family-Friendly NOON and New Year’s Eve in Tampa Clearwater St Pete. If you’re […]
