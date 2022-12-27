ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tampa Bay area Holiday Lights - Best of Week 5

Every night during the month of December, at 6 & 10 p.m. on FOX 13 News, we're highlighting the best and brightest holiday light displays around the Bay Area. During the last week of the year, we saw holiday lights from Tampa, Clearwater and Town 'n' Country.
Tampa Bay Fishing Report for the first week of 2023

Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard’s Marina provides the very last fishing report for 2022. He said red tide has appeared to back off, clearing the way for a solid fishing week.
New Years Eve events kick off the countdown to 2023 in the Tampa Bay area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday. Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Tampa named best place to live in Florida by Forbes

TAMPA, Fla. - There are a lot of reasons to call Florida home — miles of beaches and coastline, cruise ports, theme parks, mild winters, no state income tax, and an abundance of sunshine. But then there's the question of where in the Sunshine State to live: a small...
New attractions, rides coming to Florida theme parks in 2023

A slew of new rides and attractions are slated to open at theme parks across Florida in 2023. FOX 35 has compiled a list of all the new attractions, experiences, and rides, visitors and Floridians can look forward to checking out in the new year. Seaworld Orlando. The Pipeline is...
Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in Idaho college student murders

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, police in Pennsylvania and Idaho said. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at his parents' home in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.
New Florida laws will take effect at the beginning of 2023

TAMPA, Fla. - The new year comes with new laws for Floridians, from expanding lobbying restrictions to disaster assistance, tax season changes and protections for newborns. Florida’s new toll road credit program will go into effect on January 1, 2023, giving Floridians with 35 or more toll transactions a month a 50% credit to their account.
Bay Area Catholics reflect on the life, legacy of Pope Benedict XVI

TAMPA, Fla. - Catholic churches across the Bay Area are mourning the loss of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died Saturday at the age of 95. He was most well-known for being the first Pope to step down in 600 years when he retired in February 2013 due to health reasons.
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

It’s crazy to think we’ll be kicking off our weekend in 2022 and ending it in 2023! If you’re looking for a way to ring in the new year, we’ve got tons of New Year’s Eve Ideas for Families and Couples and Family-Friendly NOON and New Year’s Eve in Tampa Clearwater St Pete. If you’re […]

