ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Plenty of events will be going on across the Tampa Bay area as New Years Eve celebrations kicks off Saturday. Crews were setting up Friday for the free celebration at the St. Pete Pier. It starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, complete with a DJ, a stage with an LED wall, a giant disco ball, food trucks, kids’ activities and fireworks starting at midnight. The event runs until 1 a.m., and it’s the first year the city is hosting the event.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO