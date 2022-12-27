Read full article on original website
DLL and Waev Enter Financing Partnership
DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.
November US Trailer Orders Drop M/M, Increase Y/Y
According to ACT Research’s recent issue of its State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, November net U.S. trailer orders of 39,590 units were 17% lower compared to October, 27% lower on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 22% above the year-ago November level. “Discussions across the past month continue to...
