KCCI.com
Fire rips through former Iowa restaurant
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — Flames ripped through a former southern Iowa restaurant early Friday morning. According to Centerville interim fire chief Vern Milburn, crews were called to the former Manhattan Steakhouse on Highway 5, just after 3 a.m. The caller reported an explosion and flames shooting through the roof. Milburn...
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
KCCI.com
Police chase ends with crash into home
DES MOINES, Iowa — A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Des Moines Police Department said the incident started when an officer tried to pull over the driver of a pickup truck because the license plate did not match the vehicle. The officer said the driver originally stopped, then drove off.
KCCI.com
Adel community rallies around bowling alley employees after fire temporarily shuts down center
ADEL, Iowa — An Adel staple heavily damaged by a fire is bringing the community together as people work together to help those impacted by the disaster. Adel Family Fun Center is known for hosting a number of events: bowling leagues, family meals, and even a spot for presidential candidates to stop. On the morning of Dec. 12, the center was heavily damaged by a fire.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCCI.com
Traffic crackdown begins in one metro city
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A traffic safety crackdown is underway in West Des Moines for the New Year's holiday. Friday, Dec. 30, through Monday, Jan. 2, West Des Moines police officers are conducting a special operation. The police department said drivers may notice an increased presence of officers...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
KCCI.com
Iowa high speed chase caught on camera
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police officers called off a high-speed pursuit just minutes after it started. The Urbandale Police Department said it started around 2:13 a.m. on Thursday. Officers attempted to pull over the driver of a black pickup with a trailer, for failure to have license plates. The...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
KCCI.com
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/31/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: TEN PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, SIX MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO SUSPICIOUS VEHICLES, TWO LIVESTOCK CALLS, ONE RESCUE, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE VEHICLE INSPECTION, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE DOMESTIC, AND FOUR OTHER CALLS.
iheart.com
One Person Hurt in West Des Moines Construction Accident
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person's hurt in a West Des Moines construction accident. Police say a worker fell about 10 feet at a construction site near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue. They say the accident happened just after 11:30 Thursday morning. Police say the worker was taken...
Animal Rescue League of Iowa sees record year for neglect, rescue calls
DES MOINES, Iowa — After the Animal Rescue League of Iowa rescued an abandoned dog at the Des Moines International airport the organization said they are seeing more calls than ever before. “It’s easy to say that there is more of them, but there may be just more reported,” said Tom Colvin, the CEO of […]
Arrest made in overnight QuikTrip armed robbery
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of a QuikTrip overnight. Marcus Alan Johnson, 33, was arrested for allegedly brandishing a handgun at the QuikTrip cashier as he robbed the store. Johnson has been charged with first degree robbery. Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a […]
KCCI.com
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 235
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash was reported Wednesday morning on Interstate 235. The crash happened near 42nd Street in the eastbound lanes. This initial report aired at 6:30 a.m. The crash has since been cleared.
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Video of deadly police shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — KCCI has obtained a chilling video that captured the moment Des Moines police shot a teenager they say was armed with a gun. "It was scary for all the people around. And people were there. And I heard screaming and yelling. It was just crazy," a Des Moines man told KCCI.
Material witness in Iowa homicide case reportedly found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa (TCD) -- A material witness in connection with the death of a Des Moines Public Schools employee was reportedly found dead. According to a news release from the Des Moines Police Department, on Dec. 12, officers performed a welfare check at a home, where they found Natasha Williams deceased. Several days later, on Dec. 16, police said they obtained a material witness warrant for Scott Lowery.
Man wanted in Des Moines murder investigation found dead
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was wanted for questioning in a murder investigation from earlier this month was found dead in a home on Monday, police said. According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a report of a potentially deceased person in someone's garage in the 400 block of Fulton […]
