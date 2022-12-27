2022 is coming to a close. We’re only a couple of days away from 2023, and I decided to reflect on the tech I’ve used this year. There are so many tech products that caught my eye, but I’ve decided to narrow it down to 5 products in total. It took some time to filter through everything, but ultimately I’ve landed on the devices that I personally used the most, and the ones that I’m still using to this day, actually.

