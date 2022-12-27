Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Did Deion Sanders call out Dak Prescott, Cowboys on Amazon Prime pregame show?
Former Dallas Cowboy Deion Sanders had a few words of advice for this season’s team.
Cowboys at Titans: KaVontae Turpin to Set Wild Record - And Steal Thursday Night Spotlight?
Dallas Cowboys wideout KaVontae Turpin has had a wild season and will play in his 30th professional football game in the calendar year.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Who is Jerry Jones’ wife, Eugenia Jones?
BILLIONAIRE Jerry Jones is famous for owning the Dallas Cowboys. Among the team, the NFL figure's wife Eugenia is known as the "Mother of the Dallas Cowboys." Born on March 15, 1944, Eugenia 'Gene' Jones née Chambers is a beauty pageant winner and businesswoman from Danville, Arkansas. In 1960,...
Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win
Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice
The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Saints
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short in Week 16 as Jalen Hurts sat out their game against the Dallas Cowboys. They enter this weekend with a big target on their backs but perhaps even a bigger question mark. Their three most potent offensive weapons are questionable for this game, and that might put them on the back foot. Still, the Eagles are at 13-2, sitting atop the entire NFC. They’re defensive line is healthy, and backup QB Gardner Minshew is capable. Philadelphia can officially clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs if they win this game. That should give them a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Eagles Week 17 predictions as they take on the Saints.
NBC Sports
Andy Reid: I hope Eric Bieniemy gets a head-coaching job, I’d rather not have it be in Denver
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has said for years that he thinks Eric Bieniemy should be a head coach, and he continues to say so. But he’s hoping not to have to coach against him twice a year. Asked about Bieniemy’s head-coaching candidacy this week after the Broncos’ job...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Dak Disaster: Cowboys' Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now tied for the league lead in interceptions after tossing two more in the first half of Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Skip Bayless Blasted Mike McCarthy On Twitter During Cowboys-Titans
Skip Bayless is not happy with his beloved Dallas Cowboys and their head coach, Mike McCarthy. With the Cowboys only leading the shorthanded Tennessee Titans 10-6 at halftime on Thursday Night Football, Bayless unloaded on McCarthy on Twitter. "This is where the Dallas Cowboys need a head coach they fear...
5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Ravens Feels Like a T.J. Watt Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers hold the advantage in this second matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.
Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has been benched multiple times by the New York Jets this season, which has led many to conclude that his days with the franchise are numbered. That may not necessarily be true. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media was told by sources that Jets general manager Joe Douglas has no plans to shop Wilson... The post Report: Jets have surprising plan for Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother believes Dolphins quarterback will play again, at some point
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from team meetings Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports. Nobody knows when Tagovailoa will return, not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa spoke to Reynolds ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday. “Everyone has their opinion,” Taulia Tagovailoa said....
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Dak Limping? Cowboys QB 'Hyperextended Knee' Revealed?
“He’s in good shape,” Jerry Jones says of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his knee. “He might have hyperextended it a little bit.'' Wait. What?
NBC Sports
Who will be the next Broncos coach?
Of the three current head-coaching openings for 2023, the vacancy in Denver has become the most intriguing. The Broncos have brand-new ownership with unlimited financial resources. They have a loyal and dedicated fan base that is starving to end a record seven-year stretch of no playoff appearances since the most recent Super Bowl win.
NFL Draft Profile: Tony Gray, Offensive Tackle , Jackson State Tigers
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Jackson State OT Tony Gray
NBC Sports
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall
The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
Comments / 0