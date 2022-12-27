StroudwaterGCL completed $58 million in financing for Towner County Medical Center in Cando, ND. The loan package, guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will go towards constructing a critical access hospital and nursing home; as well as consolidating Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient rooms. Two of the inpatient rooms will be specifically for isolation in the case of airborne illnesses. Services offered at the new hospital and nursing home will include emergency care, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, laboratory work and outpatient surgery.

