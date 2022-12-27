Read full article on original website
November US Trailer Orders Drop M/M, Increase Y/Y
According to ACT Research’s recent issue of its State of the Industry: U.S. Trailers report, November net U.S. trailer orders of 39,590 units were 17% lower compared to October, 27% lower on a seasonally-adjusted basis and 22% above the year-ago November level. “Discussions across the past month continue to...
DLL and Waev Enter Financing Partnership
DLL partnered with Waev, an electric mobility provider, to serve as a preferred financing partner for Waev’s GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands in the United States, offering both floorplan and end-user financing solutions. Through this partnership, DLL and Waev are committed to bringing electric vehicles (EV) solutions to market that deliver value, while also helping to achieve carbon emissions goals and to contribute to a circular economy that respects our planet’s resources.
Riverstone Credit Partners Provides $150MM Term Loan to Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels, a provider of clean fuel for the transportation market, entered into a four-year $150 million sustainability-linked senior secured term loan with Riverstone Credit Partners, a dedicated credit investment platform focused on energy, power, decarbonization and infrastructure managed by Riverstone Holdings. This financing provides Clean Energy with additional...
Apollo Names Former Citigroup Chairman Japan Chair
Apollo named Tatsuo Tanaka Japan chair of the company. Tanaka is a 50-year veteran of the banking and finance industry in Japan, having held various senior positions at several financial institutions, including deputy president of MUFG Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, chairman of Union Bank and, most recently, chairman of Citigroup Japan.
Diana Shipping Completes Sales and Leaseback of Dry Bulk Vessel
Through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Diana Shipping, a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, completed a previously announced sale and leaseback agreement with an unaffiliated Japanese third party for the DSI Andromeda, a 2016-built Ultramax dry bulk vessel. Diana Shipping’s gross proceeds are...
Akulaku Receives $200MM Investment from MUFG
Akulaku, a banking and digital finance platform in Southeast Asia, received a $200 million investment from Japanese megabank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). The investment provides additional support for Akulaku’s projected growth as it advances towards its mission of providing banking services across Southeast Asia with an emphasis on reaching underserved customers and markets.
StroudwaterGCL Completes $58MM in Financing for Medical Center Consolidation
StroudwaterGCL completed $58 million in financing for Towner County Medical Center in Cando, ND. The loan package, guaranteed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), will go towards constructing a critical access hospital and nursing home; as well as consolidating Towner County Medical Center and the Towner County Living Center. The new facility will have 30 skilled nursing beds, five basic care beds and eight inpatient rooms. Two of the inpatient rooms will be specifically for isolation in the case of airborne illnesses. Services offered at the new hospital and nursing home will include emergency care, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, laboratory work and outpatient surgery.
