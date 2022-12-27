Read full article on original website
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A vehicle pursuit on James Island Saturday afternoon led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive around 1 p.m. The vehicle fled, leading deputies on […]
live5news.com
3 detained, firearms seized after chase on James Island ends in crash
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office detained three people after a chase involving a pickup truck ended on Johns Island Saturday afternoon. Deputies attempted to stop the truck near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive at approximately 1 p.m. for traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Man wounded in stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning. Deputies responded at approximately 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to the The Hideout Bar & Grill on Folly Road, where they found a victim who was bleeding from the neck, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
dillonheraldonline.com
Suspect Identified In Missing Emergency Vehicle Case
On November 28, 2022, units with the Latta Police Department responded to the Latta Rescue Squad building in reference to an emergency vehicle having been stolen during the early morning hours. Video surveillance of the suspect was obtained, and the vehicle was listed as stolen, as well as notifications via...
CCSO seeking help in solving Dec. 2016 homicide in McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in solving a 2016 murder case. Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about the murder of Jermaine Frasier (45), who was shot and killed on December 29, 2016, on Burgin Road. CCSO said Frasier was ambushed by an assailant who […]
WJCL
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following SWAT standoff in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Video above: Murdaugh mystery: Prosecutors discuss desire to use alleged financial crimes in upcoming murder trial. BCSO says the standoff has ended with the suspect, Jonathon Paz, 18, in custody. Paz was wanted for the burglary of a Bluffton residence that occurred in September. Original report:
live5news.com
Shooting sends man to hospital in Georgetown, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are trying to determine the identity of a gunman who sent a man to a hospital in a Friday shooting in Georgetown. Police responded to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived, Maj. Nelson Brown said. The victim was...
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in the 3100 block of Trask Parkway shortly after 6:00 a.m. on December 31. Several agencies responded to the crash including the Burton Fire District, Beaufort County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to police, the victim […]
abcnews4.com
Women charged after shoplift attempt with minor at Mount Pleasant Target: Report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of women are facing charges after attempting to walk out of Target with shopping bags filled with items not yet paid for in the company of a juvenile on Thursday, according to an incident report from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. Lamiyah...
Port Royal police seek driver in shooting investigation
PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a driver accused of shooting at another vehicle on Thursday in Port Royal. A 29-year-old man from Ridgeland was injured in the incident. According to the Port Royal Police Department, the victim was traveling on Ribaut Road between Pinckney Boulevard and Midtown Drive when he and […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. jail inmate dies after hospitalization
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate who was hospitalized last week after being found unresponsive has died. The inmate, whose name has not yet been released, appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive in a cell during a security check at the Al Cannon Detention Center at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 21, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
live5news.com
Multiple agencies involved in chase from Goose Creek to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry law enforcement agencies were involved in a reported pursuit that stretched between Goose Creek and North Charleston Thursday night. The slow-speed chase was reported on Rivers Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Charleston County and Berkeley County deputies confirmed they were assisting Goose Creek Police...
live5news.com
Coroner’s office identifies N. Charleston shooting victim
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead at a North Charleston motel Wednesday morning. Quantez Jackson, 32, of North Charleston, died from a gunshot wound, according to Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. Police responded to the Stayover...
live5news.com
Police find missing West Ashley teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A teen reported missing from West Ashley on Wednesday has been found safe, police say. The Charleston Police Department said the missing 14-year-old girl was last seen on Tuesday. Police say the girl is safe.
live5news.com
Law enforcement, King Street businesses prepare for busy weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With bigger crowds expected because New Year’s Eve falls on a weekend, both law enforcement and business owners on King Street, where many will turn to celebrate, have a responsibility to uphold. “We have an increased presence on foot, on the roadways,” Charleston Police Traffic...
Report: Man was driving recklessly before crashing into Summerville apartment building
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A man is facing charges after police said he crashed into a building at a Summerville apartment complex on Thursday night. Officers with the Summerville Police Department arrived to find a Chevy truck halfway into a building at the Canebreak Apartments off Central Avenue around 6:00 p.m. A report from the […]
live5news.com
Property owner doubles reward for information related to Johns Island arson case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
Deputies, SWAT executing search warrant off Cleland Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown on Wednesday morning are attempting to conduct a search at a property off Cleland Street. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit and SWAT team are executing a search warrant in the 200 block of Cleland Street and asked that people avoid the area during […]
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
