CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The reward for information on the Johns Island apartment that was destroyed by an intentionally-set fire has been doubled by the property owner. Stono Oaks Apartments LLC is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) involved in the Dec. 1 fire at Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation off Maybank Highway, according to the Charlston Fire Department.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO