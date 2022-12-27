Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Sam Asghari hits back at claims he controls Britney Spears
Sam Asghari has denied speculation he "controls" his wife Britney Spears' social media accounts and quipped he doesn't "even control what we have for dinner".
Corydon Times-Republican
James Cameron: I will always mourn the stories I don't get to make
James Cameron: I will always mourn the stories I don't get to make. James Cameron has tried to weave some of his other ideas into the 'Avatar' films.
Corydon Times-Republican
Hugh Grant's 'loser' movie
Hugh Grant says the 'Dungeons and Dragons' movie is about a group of "losers" and he was drawn to John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein's script because he felt it was all about the underdogs.
Comments / 0