ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class

Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU DB Jammie Robinson declares for NFL Draft

Florida State safety Jammie Robinson is headed to the NFL. The All-ACC first-team safety announced at midnight on New Year's he is opting to forgo his redshirt senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The South Carolina transfer distinguished himself as one of FSU’s most productive and versatile defenders in...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WRAL News

No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State

Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses team's future after disappointing loss to Florida State

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners couldn't quite finish off their upset bid of the Florida State Seminoles in a disappointing 35-32 loss in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday. The Sooners tied the game with less than four minutes to go, but a late Florida State drive resulted in the Seminoles' go-ahead field goal that put them up for good with less than a minute remaining in the game. Oklahoma's ensuing possession was marred with penalties and a late sack that ran the game's remaining seconds off the clock.
NORMAN, OK
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday, but it was warmer than recent mornings. Monday morning’s low in Tallahassee was 18 degrees, but the official weather station at the airport reported a preliminary low of 26 degrees as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Woman in custody after chase on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy