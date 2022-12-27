Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners couldn't quite finish off their upset bid of the Florida State Seminoles in a disappointing 35-32 loss in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday. The Sooners tied the game with less than four minutes to go, but a late Florida State drive resulted in the Seminoles' go-ahead field goal that put them up for good with less than a minute remaining in the game. Oklahoma's ensuing possession was marred with penalties and a late sack that ran the game's remaining seconds off the clock.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO