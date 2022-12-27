Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class
Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
FSU DB Jammie Robinson declares for NFL Draft
Florida State safety Jammie Robinson is headed to the NFL. The All-ACC first-team safety announced at midnight on New Year's he is opting to forgo his redshirt senior season to enter the NFL Draft. The South Carolina transfer distinguished himself as one of FSU’s most productive and versatile defenders in...
No. 13 UNC upset by unranked Florida State
Chapel Hill, N.C. — No. 13 North Carolina opened Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball play with a loss Thursday night, falling 78-71 to Florida State at Carmichael Arena. With their second loss in a row, the Tar Heels are now 9-3 overall and 0-1 in ACC play. The...
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma Sooners discuss loss to Florida State in 2022 Cheez-It Bowl
A last-minute field goal saw Florida State top Oklahoma 35-32 in Thursday's Cheez-It Bowl. And that pushed the Sooners to 6-7 in Brent Venables' first season at Oklahoma, breaking the school's 23-year streak of winning seasons, dating back to Bob Stoops' first season as Oklahoma coach. But the effort was...
Football World Reacts To Florida State's Performance vs. Oklahoma
Florida State is not off to a good start in the Cheez-It Bowl on Thursday night. The Seminoles, who came into this game as the No. 13 team in the country, have already allowed 14 points in just a quarter and a half to a 6-6 Oklahoma Sooners team. They've...
247Sports
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables addresses team's future after disappointing loss to Florida State
Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners couldn't quite finish off their upset bid of the Florida State Seminoles in a disappointing 35-32 loss in the Cheeze-It Bowl on Thursday. The Sooners tied the game with less than four minutes to go, but a late Florida State drive resulted in the Seminoles' go-ahead field goal that put them up for good with less than a minute remaining in the game. Oklahoma's ensuing possession was marred with penalties and a late sack that ran the game's remaining seconds off the clock.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Dec. 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another cold morning across the Big Bend and South Georgia on Tuesday, but it was warmer than recent mornings. Monday morning’s low in Tallahassee was 18 degrees, but the official weather station at the airport reported a preliminary low of 26 degrees as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WCTV
Woman in custody after chase on I-10
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck and dragging the driver along the road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers chased the suspect along westbound lanes of I-10 Tuesday afternoon before using a pit maneuver to make an arrest in Madison County. According to...
247Sports
68K+
Followers
413K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0